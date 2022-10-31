Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
1 person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
Photos released of person linked to West Campus attempted kidnapping
The pictures taken from surveillance footage captured in the area of 27th and Nueces Streets show a man in what looks like a long-sleeved orange shirt and black pants and driving a black sedan with darkly-tinted windows. Police said they believe this is the man who grabbed a female student walking early Sunday morning.
fox44news.com
Man charged with bashing car, stomping child
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat. Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.
Man hit, killed by pickup truck on I-35 in central Austin identified
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in central Austin last month.
Records: Man attempts to break into APD HQ
A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after he attempted to break into the main headquarters of the Austin Police Department on Friday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
fox7austin.com
Suspect arrested after barricading himself in North Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department SWAT team arrested a man who barricaded himself in a Northwest Austin apartment with a gun, after police say he fired that gun while a woman was inside with him. No one was hurt. Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday...
SWAT response in south Austin concluded
The Austin Police Department said one person was in custody after its SWAT unit responded to the south Austin area Wednesday afternoon.
Man sentenced to 30 years for 2020 fatal Austin drive-by shooting
Francisco Llanas was sentenced to 30 years in jail for first-degree murder, according to court documents. Sentencing was capped at 40 years.
Affidavit: Man throws alcohol in eyes of Austin Subway worker, threatens store manager with knife
A man is in jail after being accused of throwing alcohol in the eyes of a Subway employee and threatening the store manager with a knife while making racist remarks, according to court documents.
Police investigating homicide after finding juvenile shot inside crashed car
APD responded to a shooting around 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 8000 block of Tisdale Dr. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Officers found the driver, a juvenile, had been shot.
APD investigates suspicious death in St. Johns area
The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the St. Johns area Monday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
Shooting in downtown Austin leaves 1 person dead; police search for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting in downtown Austin over the weekend and police are looking for the suspect. Police said on October 30 at around 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on East 7th Street between Sabine and Red River. Officials say an Austin...
fox7austin.com
2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
Teen dies at hospital 3 days after police found him shot inside a car
AUSTIN, Texas — A teen died at a local hospital three days after Austin police found him shot inside a crashed vehicle on Oct. 23. The Austin Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Tisdale Drive. At the scene, officers found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Inside the vehicle was a juvenile driver who had been shot.
fox7austin.com
APD SWAT team responds to situation in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is responding an incident in North Austin. Police said the incident is happening in the 8500 block of N Capital of Texas HWY NB. People are asked to stay away from the area if possible. No other information has been given...
KWTX
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Killeen ‘was going through an episode,’ witness says
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A witness who spoke with KWTX on Monday said he never felt threatened by the still-unnamed suspect that led police on a chase that eventually ended in a shooting involving police officers. Both the witness and Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble said the suspect did...
CBS Austin
APD SWAT call ends with suspect in custody, abducted victim recovered in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a SWAT call to a residence in East Austin ended with the suspect surrendering without incident and the victim of an alleged abduction recovered early Sunday morning. Police officer Andrew Horn said during a media briefing that at 9:57 p.m. a...
One dead following collision in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety was on the scene. Details are...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin attempted kidnapping: DPS troopers asked to patrol West Campus following uptick in crime
FOX 7 was told the student was not severely injured when she escaped a few blocks away. The student had been grabbed and thrown into a car. Her screams were heard by nearby private security officers, according to Joell McNew with SafeHorns.
Comments / 0