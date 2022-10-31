Read full article on original website
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry expects suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson to start on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game ban ends for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions. Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans. It will be Watson’s first regular-season game in 700 days.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 9
Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence has a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that is allowing 258.1 yards per game through the air, eighth most in the NFL. Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to return to be the lead in a backfield committee for the Atlanta Falcons, thus pushing Tyler Allgeier into Tier 3. In Week 8, Michael Carter had a majority role in the New York Jets’ backfield, yet James Robinson will have another week to get acclimated to the offense. That makes Carter’s role a bit tenuous. Romeo Doubs’ stock is up and down. The rookie has had target totals of five, three, eight, eight, five, nine, four, and seven in his eight games and has maxed out at just 73 receiving yards despite largely steady volume in recent weeks.
Stagnant offense forces Colts to make midseason changes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Frank Reich can’t explain it. The Indianapolis Colts are struggling with slow starts, struggling to score points, struggling to win games. So over the past two weeks, he’s been making changes. He benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan last week. He fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. And then the Colts traded running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Will any of it help Sunday against New England? Reich certainly hopes so.
Jets’ Sauce Gardner cooking with hot start to rookie season
New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is widely considered through the first eight games the front-runner for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has shown the poise of a veteran since Week 1 by regularly clamping down on wide receivers while very much looking like a shutdown cornerback. Gardner has faced the likes of the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and the Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill this season and performed well. He will get another major test when he finds himself lined up against Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs throughout the game against the Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Now with 1st-place Ravens, Roquan Smith ready to contribute
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Roquan Smith was upbeat when speaking with Baltimore-area media for the first time since he was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens this week. Although changing teams is often jarring, this is an opportunity for the standout linebacker to contribute to a contender. Smith appeared in only one postseason game in his first four seasons with the Bears. Now he moves from a sub-.500 team to a division leader. The Ravens are adding him to a defense that took its lumps early in the season, but now has 15 sacks in the past four games.
Vikings’ Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — T.J. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on his first full day with the Minnesota Vikings after arriving in a trade with the Detroit Lions. The fourth-year tight end has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow. He also moved from last place to first in the NFC North. The Lions are 1-6. The Vikings are 6-1.
Lions GM insists he would’ve traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team was 6-1. The Lions traded a 25-year-old tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota just before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday to improve draft positioning. Holmes said it was not a sign that the team is conceding this season. Holmes says the move was not reflective of the team’s record. Detroit acquired a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-rounder and sent a 2023 fourth-round selection and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder to the Vikings.
At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren’t panicking
MIAMI (AP) — Things were much different the last time Stephen Curry played in four consecutive road losses. It was nearly a decade ago, from late February through early March 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet. He was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list. He wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later. A loss Tuesday night in Miami, despite a triple-double from Curry, dropped Golden State to 3-5 overall and 0-4 on the road. It’s too early to push the panic button. But it’s not the start Curry wanted or expected.
Herro’s 3 with 1.8 seconds left lifts Heat by Kings, 110-107
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro’s 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left became the game winner, lifting the Miami Heat past the Sacramento Kings 110-107 on Wednesday night. Herro had a game-high 26 for the Heat, who won for the second straight night after topping Golden State on Tuesday. Kyle Lowry scored 22 and Bam Adebayo scored 20 for Miami. Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis each scored 22 for Sacramento, which got 19 from Malik Monk and 12 from Harrison Barnes. Sabonis added 12 rebounds and eight assists.
