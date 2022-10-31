ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

1 man injured after Sunday shooting in Lexington, police say

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Lexington Police are investigating a shooting which took place Sunday afternoon and left one man injured.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Ohio Street around 4:30 p.m. for a man who had been shot.

A male victim with a gunshot wound was located in a residence and transported to the hospital.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

