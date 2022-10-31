ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Giants blitz everyone but Lawrence Taylor at Geno Smith. Again he, Seahawks don’t blink

By Gregg Bell
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eISKk_0isZEeba00

The New York Giants didn’t believe.

They wanted to test, really find out, whether this fairy tale that is Geno Smith leading the Seahawks from forgotten to fantastic was actually real.

The 6-1 Giants blitzed Smith more than any defense had this season. Twenty times, in the quarterback’s estimation, New York sold out at him with no safety in the field’s middle, all-out “zero” coverage.

“Probably the most I ever had in my life,” Smith said.

Yet the Giants found out what the Broncos, Lions, Cardinals and Chargers learned the equally hard way: This isn’t the 2013, ‘14 — or ‘15 through ‘21 — Geno Smith.

Pete Carroll just shook his head side to side and threw up both hands about Smith after the previously discarded quarterback’s latest surprise, another resounding victory for the NFL’s passing percentage leader 27-13 over the Giants.

The third straight win for the Seahawks (5-3) keeps them in first place atop the NFC West entering their game next weekend at last-place Arizona (3-5).

“He’s the real deal. He’s real. This is the real...we are seeing it,” Carroll said of Smith.

“There’s no mystery, or ‘Oh, he’s going to run out of gas,’ or something. He’s not like that. He knows exactly what he’s doing, and he shows you week in and week out, throw after throw after throw.”

Smith’s value replacing traded Russell Wilson as Seattle’s quarterback after seven years as an NFL backup for four teams continues to be well beyond the numbers. And those are stellar.

Smith completed played through multiple dropped passes by his receivers early in the game to complete 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards, touchdown throws to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf — and, yet again, no turnovers.

By the end of the game, it was inside Lumen Field Sunday as it was during the opening win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos Sept. 12: Chants of “GEE-no! GEE-no! roaring through the stadium.

Smith’s Seahawks through eight games have scored the most points in the NFC (210) and the second-most in the NFL to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ 223. Seattle is second to the 7-0 Eagles in the NFC in points per game (26.8 to 26.1).

As Carroll said last week when the Seahawks took over first in the West: “Who would’ve thunk it?”

Giants try to rattle Geno Smith

Smith got pressured the most times in a game in his career (19) Sunday.

Risk-taking Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is known for blitzing and exotic looks designed to confuse quarterbacks. Sunday, he blitzed everyone except Lawrence Taylor at Smith. New York showed the fastest, most aggressive defense Seattle had seen this season.

The Giants were able to do what the Saints, Cardinals and Chargers failed at since Rashaad Penny went out with a season-ending knee injury for Seattle: stay with Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker through his lightning, lateral jump cuts. They did for 3 1/2 quarters, anyway, until Walker’s game-breaking, 33-yard touchdown run late.

Yet Smith kept producing. And he keeps winning.

“Geno is a true competitor. He stayed in the weeds, stayed humbled, stayed ready, and when he got his shot, he pounced,” tight end Will Dissly said (he co-leads the team with three touchdown catches from Smith this season).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lnf8h_0isZEeba00
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass the ball in the second quarter of an NFL game against the New York Giants at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 30, 2022. The Seahawks defeated the Giants 27-13. Cheyenne Boone/Cheyenne Boone/The News Tribune

Smith would have had four touchdown passes and the Seahawks would have had at least 35 points if Lockett had gotten his second foot down inbounds in the end zone on Smith’s accurate throw in the first half, and if Lockett hadn’t dropped Smith perfect throw to the goal line in the third quarter.

For the season, Smith has completed a league-best 72.7% of his passes for 1,924 yards. He has 13 touchdowns, just three interceptions and a passer rating of 107.3. That rating is fourth in the NFL, behind Tua Taglioviola, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

“There’s nothing for us to hold him but in the highest of expectations really,” Carroll said. “What a thrilling story for the kid. He just hung in there so tough and outlasted it, and now he’s enjoying all the fun of it.”

The two touchdown passes Lockett missed would have had Smith above 130 in rating Sunday. The 31-year-old Smith’s career passer rating is 81.4.

His career touchdown passes-to-interceptions margin have gone from minus-5 entering this season to plus-5 now (45 to 40).

It’s more than that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQ8WQ_0isZEeba00
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates making a first down after running with the ball in the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 30, 2022. The Seahawks defeated the Giants 27-13. Cheyenne Boone/Cheyenne Boone/The News Tribune

Geno Smith’s decisions

Smith consistently is getting his offense out of bad plays, into better ones. Often, they go unnoticed. But they save drives, and often points.

Ten minutes remaining in Sunday’s game. The Giants had just tied it at 13. Smith checked at the line of scrimmage out of what looked to be a run call by offensive coordinator Shane Waldron into another all-out, zero blitz by the Giants. Smith’s audible was to a one-step throw outside left to Marquise Goodwin. He changed to a safe, quick throw to beat the blitz. A 6-yard gain. Modest, but way better than second and 10 or more.

Two plays later, after a first down, Smith and Lockett noticed New York’s Adoree Jackson “squatting” on a stop route at the line to gain, 10 yards off the ball. Lockett signaled to Smith he was doing a double move instead, a stop at 10 yards then a go to the end zone. Jackson was more static than a telephone pole. Lockett stopped then ran past him. Smith’s pass hit Lockett in stride for the go-ahead touchdown, 20-13 Seattle.

Smith said that was a product of locker-room adjustments mid-game.

“We talked about it at halftime that if they’re going to give us that much space and go zero, it’s basically one-on-one with the corner and he’s 10 yards off,” Smith said. “Again, it was just a play where we noticed they were in zero and we had an answer for it.”

Down the middle or to the sidelines. To wide receivers, tight ends, running backs. Even taking off running when nothing is open. Smith continues to make all those plays and more — with almost no mistakes.

“The guy took command of the offense,” Dissly said. “And we are all playing for him right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzjv9_0isZEeba00
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) yells out to his teammates before the ball is snapped in the second quarter of an NFL game against the New York Giants at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 30, 2022. The Seahawks defeated the Giants 27-13. Cheyenne Boone/Cheyenne Boone/The News Tribune

Smith continues to sound like this, the most surprising story in the NFL through two months, is no big deal. Like this is October. Like he expected this — and there’s still nine games remaining in the regular season.

Like he hasn’t done anything yet.

“Man, we just got A win today. We only got a chance to play one game today, and we won it,” Smith said. “We’ve got to continue to play hard throughout the season. Every single game is going to be a test. We know that.

“We always talk about each game being a championship opportunity. And so we’re just going to continue to focus on it day by day, not get caught up in the outside noise — and just do what we do.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

Willie Snead IV's services may no longer be needed in San Francisco. On Monday, the 49ers announced the release of the veteran wideout after calling him up from the practice squad on Saturday. Although it's reportedly likely that he finds himself back on the squad down the line. Snead saw...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish

Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
7K+
Followers
297
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy