Texas State

everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Halloween Morning Weather Update: October 31st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: High clouds and pleasant temperatures. High of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Clearing skies and chilly. Low of 47°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another beautiful day! High of 71°. Winds SW 10-15...
LUBBOCK, TX
KRQE News 13

Quiet conditions across New Mexico before next storm arrives

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the final day of calm, dry, and quiet conditions across the state before another storm system pushes into the state starting late tonight. Ahead of this system, you can expect a breeze to pick up into this afternoon along with a few more clouds, but temperatures will remain seasonable through today.
COLORADO STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Vigorous storm system to impact High Plains late this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Weather will be quiet from Halloween through Wednesday across the High Plains. Temperatures will be above normal for both morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Unsettled weather returns as early as Thursday. The evolution of this next upper-level storm system will...
US105

These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites

Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyNorthwest

Get ready for some frost on your jack-o-lanterns

The coolest weather of the season thus far is on tap this week. Low temperatures in areas more distant from Puget Sound are expected to drop well into the 30s through Wednesday night. Frost is quite possible in places like Olympia, Shelton, Covington, Enumclaw, Arlington, Monroe, Snohomish, and the Mt....
FOX40

A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning is bringing snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder for those who haven't pulled out their winter coats and other clothing yet, it might be that time. Several ski resorts showed snow...
UTAH STATE
susanvillestuff.com

NWS Bulletin: Winter Storm Watch in Effect Starting This Evening

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect winter conditions, with heavy snow possible above 5,500 feet, beginning late this evening. Above 5,500 feet, total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches are in the forecast, with 5 to 12 inches above 7,000 feet...
RENO, NV
everythinglubbock.com

These Texas beers survived to become icons — some others didn’t

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ask any Texan to name the state’s most-iconic beer label and you’re almost guaranteed to get one of three answers. Lonestar, Shiner or Pearl. However, naming the state’s fourth most-iconic beer — or fifth and sixth — would almost certainly make for a...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

How to live stream vote counting in Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Waiting for election results can be a nail-biting experience for Texas voters, with common election night practices that include refreshing election results and changing from one news channel to the next to search for any updates. Voters in Texas can add one more real-time source to their election night obsessions — live streams of votes being counted.
TEXAS STATE

