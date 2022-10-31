Sacheen Littlefeather and ethnic fraud – why the truth is crucial, even it it means losing an American Indian hero

Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Biden's Gaffe-Filled Speech Sparks Criticism
Tuesday's campaign speech in Florida marked another incident in which the president's performance overshadowed his message.
Ye praised Hitler or Nazis in business meetings even before his recent fallout due to antisemitic remarks, a former employee alleged in a settlement per NBC News
Ye, formerly Kanye West, spouted antisemitic remarks for years, according to NBC News, which reviewed the settlement and spoke with former colleagues.
Froma Harrop: Republic will survive drag queens
Drag queens are men who perform dressed up as women. Once an underground art form, drag shows have gone mainstream. Today they are widely regarded as innocent fun: The wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is in its 14th season. So accepted has this kind of entertainment become that some public libraries are holding drag queen story times. These are events where men dressed as women read to children, usually in a gentle, motherly manner. (Chances are most 4-year-olds won’t even get that the reader is...
