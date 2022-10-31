Sacheen Littlefeather and ethnic fraud – why the truth is crucial, even it it means losing an American Indian hero

Drag queens are men who perform dressed up as women. Once an underground art form, drag shows have gone mainstream. Today they are widely regarded as innocent fun: The wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is in its 14th season. So accepted has this kind of entertainment become that some public libraries are holding drag queen story times. These are events where men dressed as women read to children, usually in a gentle, motherly manner. (Chances are most 4-year-olds won’t even get that the reader is...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO