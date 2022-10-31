Men’s Soccer: Wildcats spoil Spartans’ senior day, supplant Michigan for a spot in Big Ten Tournament

Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Wildcats overcome sluggish start to defeat Wisconsin-Parkside
Northwestern opened its season with an 88-72 victory over Division II Wisconsin-Parkside in an exhibition match Tuesday. With the departure of guard Veronica Burton to the WNBA, sophomore guard Jillian Brown is expected to become a cornerstone of the Wildcats’ offense this season. The 5-foot-10 Michigan native opened the matchup with an early three-pointer, but also amassed four turnovers in the first quarter.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Sydney Wood is ready for her closeup: How the graduate student forward is setting her sights on victory this season
After an epic junior year, when Sydney Wood had a breakout performance across the court, she entered the 2021-22 season ready to put the Wildcats back into Big Ten Championship contention. But Wood’s dreams for a productive senior year came to a halt after a season-ending leg injury last November....
Daily Northwestern
Fencing: Northwestern collects top finishes at Temple Open, ranks ninth in preseason poll
Northwestern competed at the Temple Open this weekend, earning five top-eight finishes and placing ninth in the latest preseason coaches poll. The freshmen led the way for the Cats in the women’s epee, with Anna Damratoski and Karen Wang taking third and Lia Douglas placing eighth. Sophomore Hanna Lipthay finished 13th.
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Northwestern wins third and fourth consecutive match, third conference sweep
Northwestern clinched its fourth match in a row Sunday afternoon against Iowa, sweeping the game in three straight sets after a Friday night upset against No. 12 Purdue. The victory over Purdue broke a seven-match losing streak against the Boilermakers in the Wildcats’ third defeat of a ranked opponent this season. Senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara had 25 kills in the five-set win, of 64 total kills for NU. On the defense, fifth-year libero Megan Miller tied her career high of 30 digs.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: 2022-23 Wildcat entrance survey
Northwestern women’s basketball is entering 2022-23 ready to retool and reload. With recent program standouts Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton both gone, the responsibility falls on program veterans Courtney Shaw and Sydney Wood and a group of dynamic underclassmen to bring the Wildcats back to March Madness. We polled...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Chase Audige is healthy and ready to roll for Northwestern in 2022-23
For the first time in a full calendar year, Chase Audige is 100 percent healthy. Audige, who graduated in June, spent most of his time in the offseason in Evanston and Chicago — with a couple quick trips home — working back to full strength after a hip injury. He said this summer felt like the first time he “had a really true preseason,” regaining strength mentally and physically.
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: No. 4 Northwestern finishes regular season with weekend sweep
Northwestern’s dominance on penalty corners was on full display this weekend. Fifth-year forward Bente Baekers punched in a low, powerful shot off a penalty corner to seal a 2-1 victory against Indiana on Friday. Two days later, sophomore midfielder Lane Herbert tallied a score from point-blank range to open up the scoring against Miami (OH) on Sunday.
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 88, Wisconsin-Parkside 72
Ahead of their 2022-23 season opener next Monday, Northwestern welcomed fans and students back to Welsh-Ryan Arena to watch their exhibition match against Wisconsin-Parkside Tuesday evening. Behind graduate student guard Sydney Wood and graduate student forward Courtney Shaw, the Wildcats are looking for a fresh start following Veronica Burton’s departure...
Daily Northwestern
Basketball Preview: 22 reasons to get excited for Northwestern basketball in 2022-23
Want a reason to make it out to Welsh-Ryan Arena this season for men’s and women’s basketball? Look no further: The Daily compiled 22 reasons to get excited for Northwestern basketball’s 2022-23 season. 1. Giveaways galore. Northwestern fans may not camp out in tents for weeks for...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Golf: Northwestern places second at Cal Poly Invitational, logs fourth straight top-five finish
Coming off a tournament-best 17-under second round, Northwestern was poised to win the Cal Poly Invitational with an eight-stroke lead. However, after hitting 11-over in the final round, the Wildcats lost their lead and finished second on Tuesday with a 16-under 848. Despite the rough ending, it has been a...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Q&A: Illinois basketball great Brittany Johnson joins Northwestern as assistant coach
Brittany Johnson left her mark on Illinois high school basketball. She was the first basketball player in Illinois history to score more than 4,000 points. She earned the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year Award and was named Miss Basketball in 2007. She was inducted into Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: Program legend Bryant McIntosh begins first year as assistant coach
In March 2018, Bryant McIntosh stepped off the court for what would be his last time in a Northwestern uniform. Just over four years later, the program legend is back on the hardwood, this time as an assistant coach. McIntosh was elevated to the role ahead of NU’s 2022-23 campaign,...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: A ‘dream come true:’ Northwestern legend Maggie Lyon returns as assistant coach
Northwestern women’s basketball’s Maggie Lyon began her college coaching career just down Sheridan Road at Loyola-Chicago in 2021. But Lyon made a name for herself in Chicago-area basketball well before then. The 2012-13 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Lyon poised a significant offensive threat to any and all defenses she faced. She still holds the program record for career three-pointers and finished with a total of 1,693 points.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: With Veronica Burton gone, other players step up
As the three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Northwestern women’s basketball’s Veronica Burton was a force with which to be reckoned. But Burton has left to play professionally with the Dallas Wings. This season, the remaining Wildcat players step up to face the impact of her absence on and off the court.
Daily Northwestern
Captured: Club ice hockey scores back-to-back wins against Purdue University Northwest
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]. Northwestern’s club men’s ice hockey team played Purdue...
Daily Northwestern
The Daily’s 2022-23 Basketball Preview
Welcome to basketball season, Wildcats. Between Northwestern men’s and women’s basketball, there are countless storylines to follow as we enter the 2022-23 season — and we’ve got them covered right here. This edition of Tip-off has everything from stories on new faces on the sidelines to reasons to get excited for the season and our beat writers’ thoughts on what lies ahead.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s basketball: Graduate student Tydus Verhoeven looks to make an impact while earning his second masters
Northwestern’s newest transfer has passions that extend far beyond the basketball court. After a year at Duquesne University and another three seasons at the University of Texas at El Paso, graduate student and forward Tydus Verhoeven joined the Wildcats for his final year of NCAA eligibility. After earning a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and a master’s degree in sociology from UTEP, Verhoeven is currently completing a master’s in sports administration at NU.
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern to hold office hours for Ryan Field redesign
Northwestern will hold office hours for community members to share feedback about the redesign of Ryan Field, the University announced Friday. Starting Tuesday, University representatives will be available to discuss the plans twice a week at Anderson Hall from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. NU released its plans for the rebuild of Ryan Field in September and has already faced backlash from residents who live near the field.
Daily Northwestern
Community leaders host bus tour on Evanston’s Black History
Before the 1960s, when Northwestern did not allow Black students to live on campus, the Emerson Street YMCA provided them with beds. When Evanston Township High School did not permit Black students to use their pool, the YMCA offered them a place to swim. And when Black political scientist and civil rights activist Ralph Bunche conducted research at the University, he lived at the YMCA.
Daily Northwestern
Bade: Evanston should vote yes on ranked-choice voting
Evanston voters will have the opportunity on Election Day to revolutionize the city’s electoral system and create a more representative, engaged and civil democracy. On the ballot will be a referendum for Evanston to adopt ranked-choice voting, also known as instant-runoff voting in municipal elections. Under a ranked-choice system,...
