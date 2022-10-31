Twitter may roll out the feature to edit tweets to all its users as early as this week in one of the first major changes to the microblogging platform since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.The edit feature is currently only available to the platform’s subscription service Twitter Blue, for which users currently pay $4.99 a month.It could be expanded to all of Twitter’s users for free as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plans.Since buying Twitter, its new boss Mr Musk has made several changes to the company, starting with the firing of...

