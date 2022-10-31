Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea added its barrage of recent weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series of...
North Korea launches ICBM towards Japan day after firing 23 missiles near South Korea; US condemns 'violation'
North Korea continued to launch missiles on Thursday, drawing condemnation from the U.S. and others. The Japanese government issued evacuation orders because of an ICBM launch.
WHEC TV-10
Trump pal called a liar; defense says he had nothing to hide
NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime associate of Donald Trump purposely tried to mislead a jury about how he used his access to the former Republican president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates, a prosecutor said Tuesday at a foreign influence trial. Tom Barrack “was...
WHEC TV-10
China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range...
Elon Musk may roll out feature to edit tweets to all users as early as this week, report says
Twitter may roll out the feature to edit tweets to all its users as early as this week in one of the first major changes to the microblogging platform since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.The edit feature is currently only available to the platform’s subscription service Twitter Blue, for which users currently pay $4.99 a month.It could be expanded to all of Twitter’s users for free as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plans.Since buying Twitter, its new boss Mr Musk has made several changes to the company, starting with the firing of...
WHEC TV-10
Women’s soccer makes gains in Mideast despite conservatives
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Sarah Asimrin still hears it from her uncles sometimes: “You’re a girl, it’s not right.” But on a recent evening, the 13-year-old Jordanian was on her club’s soccer field practicing alongside other girls and boys. “I fell in love with...
With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau
Canada's public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second such monastery found in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years — long before its desert expanses gave birth to a thriving oil industry that led to a...
WHEC TV-10
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the election system’s upcoming stress test:. This year’s midterms are not shaping up to be normal elections. In an environment in which one party is gripped by skepticism and denialism about foundational democratic processes, new avenues are opening for voter intimidation and election interference — a stress test that could be a small taste of what is ahead in the 2024 presidential election.
Kanye West posts on Twitter for first time since Elon Musk’s takeover
Kanye West has made his first post on Twitter since the social media platform’s takeover by Elon Musk.The US rapper shared a captionless photo of NBA basketball player Kyrie Irving on Wednesday.It received more than 30,000 likes within 30 minutes of being posted.West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was locked out of Twitter last month over antisemitic posts.Musk previously said that the platform had restored the rapper’s account before he finalised his acquisition of the company – though it is West’s first post since that time.Brooklyn Nets star Irving has also recently faced backlash for sharing a...
