worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford: PBC blocked $50m Errol Spence Jr mega-fight

According to Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. got blocked from accepting his part in a $50 million undisputed welterweight mega-deal. The current WBO champion was in talks for months about fully unifying the division with Spence in the opposite corner. However, the WBC, IBF, and WBA ruler could not accept...
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul To Canelo: You're Getting Old, Looked Weird With Triple-G; I Still Want That Fight

GLENDALE, Arizona – Emboldened by his win against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul proclaimed himself ready for one of the best boxers of this generation. Paul called out Canelo Alvarez during his post-fight press conference after an eight-round, unanimous-decision defeat of Brazil’s Silva on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. The 25-year-old Paul obviously would take the steepest step in competition imaginable by boxing the Mexican icon, who would have little to gain by even entertaining the idea of opposing Paul in a boxing match.
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez Sr says Lomachenko beats Haney & Shakur Stevenson

By Brian Webber: Teofimo Lopez Sr says Vasyl Lomachenko still beats Devin Haney & Shakur Stevenson despite his less-than-impressive performance against Jamaine Ortiz last Saturday night in their Top Rank Boxing headliner in New York. Teofimo Sr attributed Lomachenko’s subpar effort to the ring rust that had accumulated during his...
worldboxingnews.net

Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title

Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 vs Rocky Marciano’s 49-0

Floyd Mayweather is sitting alone on a benchmark many boxers could only dream of after surpassing the great Rocky Marciano. Despite having a scare when former WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menaythin hung up his gloves at 54-0, Mayweather remains in possession of the undefeated retirement record. Real name Chayaphon Moonsri,...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
Boxing Scene

Hearn Motivated To Stage Taylor-Serrano Rematch at Croke Park

Eddie Hearn, promoter for undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor, will be focused on making a rematch with Amanda Serrana at Croke Park in Ireland. Last Saturday night in London, the 36-year-old Taylor retained her titles with a dominant ten round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Back in...
Boxing Scene

Euro News: Kabayel vs. Kadiru, Jarrell Miller, Oskari Metz, More

German heavyweight Agit Kabayel, as already reported by BoxingScenecom, will headline a SES promoted show in Bochum on January 28. It should be noted that Kabayel is also a mandatory challenger for the vacant EBU title along with former stablemate Peter Kadiru as co-challenger. The EBU has set November 17 as the deadline for purse bids or agreements.
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz Undisputed Championship Ordered By WBA

Amanda Serrano is now officially within a conversation of fighting to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. If the reigning unified featherweight titlist gets her way, the next two fights will leave her on the short list of fighters to claim undisputed status at two weights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed...
The Independent

The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene

Otto Wallin Explains Why He Should Be Frontrunner For Anthony Joshua

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is hoping to become the frontrunner opponent for Anthony Joshua's planned return in early 2023. Joshua will be looking to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. He was negotiating a possible year-end showdown with WBC world...
Boxing Scene

Claressa Shields vs. Natasha Jonas is a Definite Possibility in 2023, Says Shalom

Promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER indicates that Natasha Jonas could very well collide with undisputed world middleweight champion Claressa Shields in 2023. Jonas, the WBC and WBO world champion at junior middleweight, will attempt to capture another belt when she faces IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
Boxing Scene

Circle the 5th: November Preview

Fans can only enjoy the fights that get made. With two months in 2022, there is still a cloud lingering from a few that haven’t been. Good fights clear the gray. Of all the cards this month, none may be better than the November 5th card on DAZN. It provides three title fights with two of particularly high quality:

