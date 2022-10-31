Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Animal Services announces 'Mega Adoption' event Sunday
Kern County Animal Services announced more than 40 local organizations plan to take part in the fourth “Mega Adoption” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stramler Park. “Kern County Animal Services will be joined by the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the city of...
Bakersfield Californian
New 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center to open in Bakersfield
Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services had the chance to show off its new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center Tuesday morning. With suicide death rates among Americans increasing by 30 percent between 2000 and 2020, and mental health distress becoming amplified by the pandemic, the need for these services, advocates say, is clear.
Bakersfield Californian
Once falling apart, Christo Umbrellas mural on Eye Street restored and remade
The original mural had been in serious disrepair for well over a decade, with faded, peeling paint and the integrity of the wall behind it also crumbling. But now the outdoor mural at Eye and 19th streets in downtown Bakersfield has been completely remade, with surface repair and a whole new image that still pays respect to the old one.
Bakersfield Californian
Ex-Condors head athletic trainer charged with 2 felonies
A former Condors head athletic trainer was charged Monday with two felonies related to contacting a minor for sex. Chad Drown was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with contacting a minor with an intent to commit a sexual offense and for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned on these charges Nov. 14 in Kern County Superior Court.
Bakersfield Californian
Flicks and more this First Friday
For this First Friday, the Bakersfield Museum of Art will be abuzz with not only galleries of exceptional art but a one-of-a-kind film festival. The museum has teamed with the Junior League of Bakersfield to host LunaFest, a festival highlighting films made by women.
