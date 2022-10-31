ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Orange Nation

How Texas edge targets in the NCAA transfer portal have fared this season

For the Texas Longhorns defense during the offseason, the primary task for head coach Steve Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiakowski was to improve the team’s pass rush by playing tighter coverage on the back end and putting more pressure on opposing quarterbacks more quickly on the front end.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Kickoff time announced for Texas vs. No. 7 TCU

The Nov. 12 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. In the all-time series against the former Southwest Conference rivals, the Horns are 64-27-1,...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas ranked No. 24 in first College Football Playoff rankings

In the near decade of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Texas Longhorns have never been in a position for them to matter and that trend continued on Tuesday with the first 20022 release, which features the Longhorns at No. 24. To the extent that it matters, that means Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorns Daily News: New Big 12 TV agreement provides stability in a post-Texas, Oklahoma conference

Over the weekend, Big 12 officials finalized a new TV agreement with Fox and ESPN, multiple outlets report. Altogether, the six-year deal is worth $2.28 billion. In other words, even without the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners sticking around in the conference, its members, including the four recent additions of Houston, BYU, UCF and Cincinnati will make roughly $31 million annually in conference revenue sharing.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Previewing the women’s basketball team

For the last two seasons under Vic Schaefer, the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team has been ahead of expectations. Two runs to the Elite 8 were well ahead of where they should have been under a new coach, with young playmakers trying to figure it out. This year, after adding some key pieces from the transfer portal to an already explosive roster, the Longhorns sit at No. 3 in the country. They are ready to move past the ahead of schedule and break through the ceiling of the Elite 8 they’ve bumped up against in the previous two seasons.

