For the last two seasons under Vic Schaefer, the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team has been ahead of expectations. Two runs to the Elite 8 were well ahead of where they should have been under a new coach, with young playmakers trying to figure it out. This year, after adding some key pieces from the transfer portal to an already explosive roster, the Longhorns sit at No. 3 in the country. They are ready to move past the ahead of schedule and break through the ceiling of the Elite 8 they’ve bumped up against in the previous two seasons.

1 DAY AGO