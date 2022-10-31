Read full article on original website
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Packers Missing Out On Chase Claypool Trade
While appearing as a guest on the Pat McAfee Show this afternoon, Aaron Rodgers hoped to hear good news related to a potential Packers' trade deadline acquisition. Unfortunately for Rodgers, another NFC North team swooped in and beat Green Bay to the punch. In a move reported earlier today, ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
The Green Bay Packers Still Had Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
Roundup: Lili Reinhart's 'Hocus Pocus' Costume; Lula Defeats Bolsonaro; Rams Blown Out at Home By 49ers
Lili Reinhart and Riverdale co-stars channeled "Hocus Pocus" for Halloween, Lula defeated Bolsonaro, Rams blown out at home by 49ers and more in the Roundup.
Green Bay Nation: Packers drop fourth straight, stay put at the trade deadline
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers 27-17 point loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 was their fourth straight, and the Green and Gold drop to 3-5 on the season. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the injuries contributed to the loss […]
Everyone Was Wrong About the Seattle Seahawks
There is so much offseason to fill yet the Sports Media Industrial Complex has no trouble covering the season to come from every imaginable angle and the people willingly gobble it up. Every year there are a few teams who exceed expectations out of the gate, giving fans an opportunity to take a premature victory lap pointing out how wrong everyone was with expectations. Which are usually doled out via extremely matter-of-fact forecasts for doom and gloom.
Packers also searched (and failed) to find TE help at trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers were in the market for more than just wide receiver help at the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers also “explored” their options in terms of trading for a tight end. It’s fairly clear the Packers...
Bring the Old 'Monday Night Football' Jackets Back Permanently
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman participated in Halloween last night by wearing throwback Monday Night Football jackets and accidentally proved a very important point. That they should come back full-time because they look absolutely amazing. Look at these guys. Extraordinarily dapper. And if you're thinking, 'Oh, they can't do this...
Someone Needs to Hire the Cleveland Clowns Guy to Attend Every Game
It would be hilarious.
Don't Get Your Hopes Up About Dan Snyder Selling the Commanders
Is Dan Snyder selling the Commanders?
