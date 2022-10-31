ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers

The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
Everyone Was Wrong About the Seattle Seahawks

There is so much offseason to fill yet the Sports Media Industrial Complex has no trouble covering the season to come from every imaginable angle and the people willingly gobble it up. Every year there are a few teams who exceed expectations out of the gate, giving fans an opportunity to take a premature victory lap pointing out how wrong everyone was with expectations. Which are usually doled out via extremely matter-of-fact forecasts for doom and gloom.
SEATTLE, WA
Bring the Old 'Monday Night Football' Jackets Back Permanently

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman participated in Halloween last night by wearing throwback Monday Night Football jackets and accidentally proved a very important point. That they should come back full-time because they look absolutely amazing. Look at these guys. Extraordinarily dapper. And if you're thinking, 'Oh, they can't do this...
