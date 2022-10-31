ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Staying in the fall festive spirit with Sadie Jane's decorations

Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit "Black Art in America" "Contemporary Art from Black Art in America" is now on display at the museum in Biloxi. It promotes the intersections between art and activism in Black neighborhoods and schools while encouraging a strong sense of purpose and unity. Former news anchor...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport home transformed into haunted house for Halloween

Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. There's less than an hour to get a sugar rush at this event. You have until 7:30PM to head to Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. |. Hugh Keeton joins us from one...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport

A recent report showed enrollment at USM’s Gulf Park campus is steadily dropping. Just days into his new role, university president Dr. Joe Paul said he has a plan to fix that. |. This will impact Biloxi drivers for months. Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit "Black Art in America"
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: A haunting at the Mary C.

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - “The Mary C.” A name often heard and spoken throughout our community, affectionately referencing the old Downtown Ocean Springs building where so many have attended classes, celebrations, workshops, meetings and events: The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center. But the building didn’t...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 4 Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 7th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, November 13th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, November 13th , 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gautier High previews upcoming Veterans Breakfast

Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m. for Riemann Family Funeral Homes’ ninth annual trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans. In the Kitchen with Eat Right Meal Prep. Updated: 2 hours ago.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Beauvoir Road set to close until February 1st

A recent report showed enrollment at USM’s Gulf Park campus is steadily dropping. Just days into his new role, university president Dr. Joe Paul said he has a plan to fix that. |. Harrison County students step into the shadows of health care professionals. Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Coast religious leaders come together to pray for the Gulfport community

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders in the coastal area came together for a night of prayer Tuesday, looking for a spiritual solution to crime and violence in the community. Churches across the Gulf Coast filled Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Religious...
GULFPORT, MS
tmpresale.com

Gladys Knights concert in Biloxi, MS Feb 25th, 2023 – presale password

The Gladys Knight pre-sale code has just been posted: During this presale anyone with the password has the chance to purchase great seats earlier than members of the public!. If you fail to acquire your tickets to Gladys Knight’s concert in Biloxi, MS during this presale you might not be able to purchase tickets before they are all sold.
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

BlowFly’ers Unite! BlowFly Bar & Grill Opens in December

The BlowFly Inn in Gulfport is getting several trendy upgrades as well as a brand-new owner and a different, but similar, name. Jonathan Allen, the owner of Allen Toyota, purchased the restaurant in September from the previous owner Dr. Victor Bazzone. When the eatery opens in December, it will be called the BlowFly Bar & Grill.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

USM president talks plan to revive the university’s coastal campus

This will impact Biloxi drivers for months. Harrison County students step into the shadows of health care professionals. Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit "Black Art in America" Updated: 8 hours ago. |. "Contemporary Art from Black Art in America" is now on display at the museum in Biloxi. It promotes...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 200 veterans from across the Coast were escorted from Gulfport to the World War II Museum in New Orleans and back on Wednesday. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m. for Riemann Family Funeral Homes’ ninth annual trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area. Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:. The following day, the National...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS

