Staying in the fall festive spirit with Sadie Jane's decorations
Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit "Black Art in America" "Contemporary Art from Black Art in America" is now on display at the museum in Biloxi. It promotes the intersections between art and activism in Black neighborhoods and schools while encouraging a strong sense of purpose and unity.
WLOX
Gulfport home transformed into haunted house for Halloween
Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. There's less than an hour to get a sugar rush at this event. You have until 7:30PM to head to Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex.
WLOX
High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport
A recent report showed enrollment at USM's Gulf Park campus is steadily dropping. Just days into his new role, university president Dr. Joe Paul said he has a plan to fix that.
WLOX
Former news anchor Jeff Lawson reminisces for WLOX's 60th anniversary
A recent report showed enrollment at USM’s Gulf Park campus is steadily dropping. Just days into his new role, university president Dr. Joe Paul said he has a plan to fix that. |. This will impact Biloxi drivers for months. High school students train at Singing River Hospital in...
WLOX
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: A haunting at the Mary C.
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - “The Mary C.” A name often heard and spoken throughout our community, affectionately referencing the old Downtown Ocean Springs building where so many have attended classes, celebrations, workshops, meetings and events: The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center. But the building didn’t...
WLOX
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 4 Official Promotion Rules
WLOX
Gautier High previews upcoming Veterans Breakfast
Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m. for Riemann Family Funeral Homes' ninth annual trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans.
WLOX
Pass Christian woman shares her extravagant Halloween decorations
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - You’ve seen plenty of spooky outdoor decorations for Halloween, but have you ever walked into a house completely decorated on the inside?. Pass Christian resident Suzan Bramlett goes all out for the holiday. “I hide in the yard and jump out at everybody. I...
WLOX
Beauvoir Road set to close until February 1st
A recent report showed enrollment at USM's Gulf Park campus is steadily dropping. Just days into his new role, university president Dr. Joe Paul said he has a plan to fix that.
WLOX
Coast religious leaders come together to pray for the Gulfport community
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders in the coastal area came together for a night of prayer Tuesday, looking for a spiritual solution to crime and violence in the community. Churches across the Gulf Coast filled Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Religious...
tmpresale.com
Gladys Knights concert in Biloxi, MS Feb 25th, 2023 – presale password
WLOX
Biloxi native becomes first marksman inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
Building the Coast's blue economy while showcasing South Mississippi. Gautier Middle School leaders are celebrating a brave act by one of their students this week. Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans.
ourmshome.com
BlowFly’ers Unite! BlowFly Bar & Grill Opens in December
The BlowFly Inn in Gulfport is getting several trendy upgrades as well as a brand-new owner and a different, but similar, name. Jonathan Allen, the owner of Allen Toyota, purchased the restaurant in September from the previous owner Dr. Victor Bazzone. When the eatery opens in December, it will be called the BlowFly Bar & Grill.
WLOX
USM president talks plan to revive the university’s coastal campus
Harrison County students step into the shadows of health care professionals. Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit "Black Art in America" "Contemporary Art from Black Art in America" is now on display at the museum in Biloxi. It promotes the intersections between art and activism in Black neighborhoods and schools while encouraging a strong sense of purpose and unity.
WLOX
Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 200 veterans from across the Coast were escorted from Gulfport to the World War II Museum in New Orleans and back on Wednesday. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m. for Riemann Family Funeral Homes’ ninth annual trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans.
WLOX
Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area. Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:. The following day, the National...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WLOX
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public auction at the impound lot on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. The auction will take place Saturday, November 5 starting at 9 a.m. at the Biloxi...
WLOX
Gautier Middle School student uses YouTube to save classmate’s life
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Middle School eighth grader Tristan Cabe is being heralded as a hero. “He started choking and I asked him if he was OK,” said Cabe. “Someone yelled and told me to do something. I went behind him and did the Heimlich maneuver and then he didn’t die.”
Gulfport, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gulfport. The Hancock High School basketball team will have a game with West Harrison High School on November 01, 2022, 14:00:00. The Hancock High School basketball team will have a game with West Harrison High School on November 01, 2022, 15:30:00.
