New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele
It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go
The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
NBC Sports
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
NBC Miami
Christian McCaffrey Credits Younger Brothers for Touchdown Pass Vs. Rams
Why CMC credits younger brothers for halfback pass vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers Faithful can thank the McCaffrey brothers for the game-changing, historic play in San Francisco’s 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Star running back Christian McCaffrey credited his younger...
XFL reveals team names for third go-round
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business team are hoping the third time is the charm for an XFL. The fledgling — it seems to be always fledgling — football league revealed its team names on Monday. Some are new and some are holdovers from XFL...
NBC Sports
CMC's remarkable TD pass vs. Rams reveals wild 49ers QB stat
In his second week in red and gold, Christian McCaffrey already made history with the 49ers in their 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. But the record-breaking continues. McCaffrey’s trick play, a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk, was the farthest-thrown touchdown pass by a 49er this...
NBC Sports
Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year
Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: Marcus Brady isn’t being scapegoated
One of the most common responses to Tuesday’s news that the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was that he was taking the fall for the shortcomings of others. Head coach Frank Reich was at the top of the list, particularly because he’s the one calling the plays for a Colts offense than just replaced its starting quarterback in another grasp at finding something that will work for the team. Reich said it can be true that Brady is “a really good coach” and that the change “just makes sense for the team” before being asked if Brady was a scapegoat for those further up the chain of command.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan wants 49ers rookie Gray to continue working on
Through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, 49ers rookie wide receiver Danny Gray has yet to catch a pass for San Francisco. While The 49ers Faithful is beginning to get a bit worrisome about Gray’s contributions, or lack thereof, coach Kyle Shanahan is staying level-headed and offered some advice for the 23-year-old.
NBC Sports
Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?
Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
NBC Sports
Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are
The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
John McVay, architect of San Francisco 49ers dynasty, dies at age 91
SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
NBC Sports
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take
The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
Yardbarker
Watch: Ex-Rams Target Christian McCaffrey Strikes Gold in Los Angeles
In Los Angeles, there's nothing spookier than the regular season edition of the San Francisco 49ers. Behind NFL history from former trade target Christian McCaffrey, the Los Angeles Rams were subjected to only tricks from the San Francisco 49ers, who conjured up 24 unanswered points in a 31-14 victory. Not only did the Rams (3-4) lose ground in an admittedly tight NFC West race but they've now dropped eight consecutive regular season contests against their in-state rivals from the Bay Area, who avenged their loss in January's NFC title game with another sweep of the yearly pair.
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick spars with reporters over whether they were “close” to making a trade
Bill Belichick has officially become the old man who yells at clouds. Then again, he was yelling at clouds long before he turned 70. On Wednesday, Belichick had a prototypical exchange with reporters regarding whether the Patriots came close to making a deal at the trade deadline. Here’s the first...
NBC Sports
Roquan Smith: Focused on Ravens playbook, not contract right now
Linebacker Roquan Smith started on the path to leaving the Bears when he and the team could not find common ground on a contract extension and that path ended earlier this week when he was traded to the Ravens for a pair of draft picks and linebacker A.J. Klein. One...
NBC Sports
Texans cut Demone Harris
The Texans cut defensive lineman Demone Harris on Wednesday, the team announced. Harris, 26, has played three games this season, seeing action on 62 defensive snaps. He has four tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup. He began the season on the team’s practice squad. Harris entered the...
