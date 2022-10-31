ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele

It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go

The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
NBC Sports

Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey

The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Miami

Christian McCaffrey Credits Younger Brothers for Touchdown Pass Vs. Rams

Why CMC credits younger brothers for halfback pass vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers Faithful can thank the McCaffrey brothers for the game-changing, historic play in San Francisco’s 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Star running back Christian McCaffrey credited his younger...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

XFL reveals team names for third go-round

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business team are hoping the third time is the charm for an XFL. The fledgling — it seems to be always fledgling — football league revealed its team names on Monday. Some are new and some are holdovers from XFL...
NBC Sports

CMC's remarkable TD pass vs. Rams reveals wild 49ers QB stat

In his second week in red and gold, Christian McCaffrey already made history with the 49ers in their 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. But the record-breaking continues. McCaffrey’s trick play, a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk, was the farthest-thrown touchdown pass by a 49er this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year

Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Frank Reich: Marcus Brady isn’t being scapegoated

One of the most common responses to Tuesday’s news that the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was that he was taking the fall for the shortcomings of others. Head coach Frank Reich was at the top of the list, particularly because he’s the one calling the plays for a Colts offense than just replaced its starting quarterback in another grasp at finding something that will work for the team. Reich said it can be true that Brady is “a really good coach” and that the change “just makes sense for the team” before being asked if Brady was a scapegoat for those further up the chain of command.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

What Shanahan wants 49ers rookie Gray to continue working on

Through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, 49ers rookie wide receiver Danny Gray has yet to catch a pass for San Francisco. While The 49ers Faithful is beginning to get a bit worrisome about Gray’s contributions, or lack thereof, coach Kyle Shanahan is staying level-headed and offered some advice for the 23-year-old.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?

Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
NBC Sports

Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are

The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS San Francisco

John McVay, architect of San Francisco 49ers dynasty, dies at age 91

SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take

The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Ex-Rams Target Christian McCaffrey Strikes Gold in Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, there's nothing spookier than the regular season edition of the San Francisco 49ers. Behind NFL history from former trade target Christian McCaffrey, the Los Angeles Rams were subjected to only tricks from the San Francisco 49ers, who conjured up 24 unanswered points in a 31-14 victory. Not only did the Rams (3-4) lose ground in an admittedly tight NFC West race but they've now dropped eight consecutive regular season contests against their in-state rivals from the Bay Area, who avenged their loss in January's NFC title game with another sweep of the yearly pair.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Texans cut Demone Harris

The Texans cut defensive lineman Demone Harris on Wednesday, the team announced. Harris, 26, has played three games this season, seeing action on 62 defensive snaps. He has four tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup. He began the season on the team’s practice squad. Harris entered the...

