Through the tears, Britnie's Balloon Bonanza never stopped delivering smiles

Balloons were always around Britnie Davis growing up, even if she didn’t always notice them. They were there to bring joy in times of celebration and optimism in times of sadness.

But not once did she think balloons could become a career; her dream was to become a labor and delivery nurse.

While Davis has fulfilled her role as a caregiver in other areas, she now spends her days delivering “smiles and happiness” instead through Britnie’s Balloon Bonanza. And it all started with a handful of balloons and an air pump from the dollar store.

Shortly before starting her business in 2016, between 12-hour shifts at a local hospital, a balloon display caught her eye on YouTube.

Eager to try it herself, Davis purchased the materials needed to put together a similar arrangement. People quickly showed interest in her skills.

For a while, she sent her admirers to the YouTube link so they could try themselves — until she realized her skills could be used for something bigger.

Her entrepreneurial journey is as unique as the balloon arches, statues and snow globes she now creates. But don’t let the bright colors fool you; hers is a story of trials and triumph, from overcoming the loss of her newborn daughter to mastering her role as a single mother.

“I have been a really, really awesome testimony for other people, and it is so humbling when people actually tell me that,” she said. “I’ve not had a pretty past. ... So, when people found out that Britnie was doing balloons, it was kind of a shocker to everybody.”

Reflecting on her days as a bashful teen with an inflated temper, Davis is the first to admit balloons were never part of the plan. Her path to caregiving started in school, looking after children who needed special assistance — a task she was assigned after getting in trouble.

Balloon arrangements? That just kind of fell in her lap.

Britnie Davis remembers starting her balloon career with a "dollar and a dream," relying on YouTube tutorials and $1 supplies from Dollar Tree. Today, she's a one-woman show, delivering her colorful arrangements in a former high school football van she purchased with money from an entrepreneurship competition and business pitch class. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

Davis started the business by selling $5 balloon centerpieces for Mother's Day. She walked away with $300 in her pocket — an excellent payout for someone still working a full-time hospital job.

That success led to booked balloon gigs nearly every weekend for the rest of the year.

But even when her balloon arrangements started getting recognition, she kept one foot in the caregiving business until her aging grandmother needed someone to look after her full time.

That lasted just a couple years until her grandmother died in January 2021. Around the same time, Davis's newborn died from similar complications with her lungs.

While this might look like a random wall of balloons to the average person, it's actually a tool kit thoughtfully arranged by Britnie Davis. "At one point I started to promote that I basically can do anything from preparing for … a new life to death – doing balloons for funerals," she said. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

Davis knew the pregnancy was complicated, but no one can comprehend the pain of losing a child.

“My balloons had made people happy,” Davis said. “But how could I continue to do my balloons and make people happy if I’m not happy?”

With her daughter and grandmother not around to celebrate, Davis faced one of her biggest challenges when Mother's Day rolled around last year.

“I wasn’t ready,” she said. “I had a whole line full of (customers) out there that were last minute, and I was in here sweating. It was a mess in here. You would not be able to see the floor.”

But she pushed through. Over a year later, it’s all she can do to keep up with the vast number of orders sent to her modest workspace, attached to a warehouse plaza in North Knoxville.

In her workspace, Davis can create arrangements for any type of occasion, from celebrating a birth to honoring a person who has died.

Her mind is always racing while she creates, and she plays music if her machines aren’t blaring. Most notably, she always works fast.

“Heck, I even talk fast,” she said. “It’s a consistent assembly-line type of thing. I’m using that machine, so it’s loud. But outside of that, I just work. I work great alone. That’s probably another reason why I’ve never hired someone other than trying to find good help.”

Help often comes in the form of Davis’ 7-year-old son, Zahnij, who assists as much as he can by talking to customers at pop-up events. Zahnij has autism and is a driving force behind Davis’ perseverance.

“I’ve always had to have money in my pocket because I’ve always had to be able to stop through a drive-thru, specifically McDonald’s, for years and years and years,” Davis said. “It didn’t matter if I ate or not.”

She’s mostly a one-woman show and has taken advantage of education opportunities and grants through The Knoxville Area Urban League to get her footing as a business owner.

The money helped her upgrade from delivering out of her personal car to purchasing a brightly branded van.

Now, she’s hoping to take the next step by opening a brick-and-mortar store where people can purchase custom balloons and arrangements.

Balloon Bar and Events would be part balloon store, part event center.

The Britnie's Balloon Bonanza van is easy to spot around town, popping with a variety of colors and depictions of her work, including a friendly Mickey Mouse arrangement. But she didn't always have the luxury of the van; she started out delivering balloons in her personal Chrysler Pacifica. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

The business would use restaurant terms to guide people through creating their own balloon arrangements. Customers would be able to pick from “appetizers,” which would include a variety of grab-and-go options, and balloon colors would be named after flavors like banana and kiwi.

Customers also could add lights, confetti, gender-reveal powder and money “fillings” to the balloons.

When it comes to being a Black business owner, the title doesn’t matter so much to Davis. But having Black business professionals in her corner through the Urban League has been invaluable to her success.

“I’ve always been loved,” Davis said. “People see my work and they’re like, ‘You create that?’”

While customers rely on Britnie Davis to celebrate their special occasions, she relies on their support to keep her business running. "I've been delivering smiles and happiness for the last six years," she said. "It's pretty awesome." Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

She has created everything from a simple arrangement for a cat’s birthday to an extravagant balloon wall built across a 40-foot church stage with 20-foot ceilings. Some of her most complex on-site creations can take up to 17 hours to complete.

Zahnij had the opportunity last year to tour Dollywood and watch his mother, who was hired to make Christmas-themed balloons for guests.

“I love to give back balloons, make people happy,” she said. “It could be a single balloon on a string; it’s going to make somebody happy. I stopped so many tears at Dollywood with that.”

The Dollywood experience has been the highlight of Davis’ balloon career so far and was a moment of self-realization. She never imagined performing in front of people but walked away proud as she moves toward the next chapter as a business owner.

Being a single mother and an entrepreneur is tough work, but Britnie Davis continues moving toward her goal of opening a brick-and-mortar business. Davis plans to return to work as a caregiver to support her family and help make her dream a reality. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

Davis said it's hard to believe her determination and creativity stemmed from a “little girl who didn’t have much to dream of."

“When I look at this little Britnie over here compared to this Britnie that I am now, it’s a huge difference,” she said. “Everything you can think of happened to me while I’ve been in business for these last five years. … But I’ve never stopped no matter what it was. I’ve just never stopped.”