Gosh Ethiopian on Sutherland captures community and culture through authentic food

When Terualem "Terri" Woldemichael and her husband Tariku "Mike" moved to Knoxville for college, there was almost no Ethiopian community.

According to Mike, there were, at most, 10 other Ethiopian immigrants in Knoxville in 2007.

The couple moved to East Tennessee after living in California and New York. Before that, Terri lived in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, and Mike lived in the Kaffa Province.

The plan wasn't to stay in Knoxville for long — go to school, graduate and leave.

But Terri had a dream to open an Ethiopian restaurant. And as Knoxville started feeling more and more like home, she and Mike began wondering if that dream could become a reality in a city with such a small Ethiopian community.

"Other people were telling us we were crazy to open an (Ethiopian) restaurant in Knoxville," Terri said.

She was hopeful but hesitant. They leased and fixed up their space on Sutherland Avenue, put out a "coming soon" sign, and they opened Gosh Ethiopian for friends and family on Feb. 4, 2011.

"Friends and family" turned out to be what felt like, to Terri and Mike, all of Knoxville. There was a line out the door. The wait time for a table was an hour. The restaurant was full of people.

"It was crazy. Everybody was greeting us and telling us we did a good job and that they loved it, that they will come and support us," Terri said. "We were so blessed. I wasn't ready for it. It was an emotional time."

Eleven years later, Terri is still working tirelessly at her dream, cooking homemade, traditional Ethiopian food for all of Knoxville.

Terri's restaurant is the only Ethiopian spot in East Tennessee; the next closest restaurant is more than 100 miles away in Asheville, North Carolina.

If you haven't tried Ethiopian food before, you're likely not alone.

But Terri wants to make sure each customer, returning or new, feels comfortable ordering and understands what is in each dish.

The menu features meat and vegetable entrees served on traditional injera, a slightly-spongy flatbread. Sambusas, pastries filled with lentils or meat, onions, garlic and jalapenos, are popular. So is the date cake.

"All our items are made back home by our family members," Mike said. "There's (nothing) commercial or anything in here."

Forks and knives are available on request, but customers are encouraged to eat with their hands, using the injera to scoop up the spiced, slow-cooked dishes.

"I know it's different, but we want them to experience that," Terri said. "We love to teach. We love to explain how the food is made, how we eat, and the meaning of the tradition of eating together with your fingers. It's finger food. We want them to experience something different."

For Terri, the best part of her job is seeing people try the food for the first time. Not everyone loves it when they try it, but those who love it let her know.

"They will come to the kitchen and they will tell me how good my food is. That's the best feeling," Terri said.

The bountiful "Gosh Combo" features a choice of meats and vegetarian specialties. Ethiopian meals are traditionally served from a communal plate and eaten with the hands. Injera, a flatbread made of teff flour, seen in the bottom left corner, is used to grab and scoop the food. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

Throughout the pandemic, Terri hasn't been able to hear that praise from the kitchen as much. The restaurant was closed for a few months, and then they served only takeout for half a year.

But the support from loyal customers remained.

Terri often works alone in the kitchen because finding a good helper has proven difficult. Constrained by time and lack of workers, the restaurant operates for dinner four nights a week, putting a squeeze on the restaurant's finances. "I work to pay rent," Terri said. "I don't want to give up this place." Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

"So many people called us and asked us how we were doing, (and) sent us cards because we were closed," Terri said.

That support, especially from their landlords, Carl Cook and his son, is what keeps Terri and Mike in Knoxville.

When Gosh Ethiopian has been short on rent money in the past, Cook has let them pay when they can.

"They don't know us, but they see how hard we work," Terri said. "They know that if we have it, we will pay the rent. But if we don't have it, they don't force us to do it. Who does that? I don't know. It's just crazy... I'm really, really thankful to have them."

And since Gosh Ethiopian opened in 2011, the restaurant has served as a community center for the slowly growing Ethiopian community in Knoxville.

Terri says there are now more than 100 people in Knoxville who are Ethiopian, and Gosh is often the first place people visit when they move.

"We are the only Ethiopian place here," Mike said. "So everybody comes here."

They give newcomers advice on everything from where to find a job to how to register a business, extending the same courtesy that was offered to them by Knoxville citizens when they first moved here.

"We're happy to help," Terri said.

While they haven't completely ruled out expanding the restaurant, Terri and Mike are focusing on their single Sutherland location for now, making sure that all East Tennesseans have a place to experience authentic Ethiopian food.