NewsChannel 36
Haverling Street Community Park Officially Opens in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new community park on Haverling Street in Bath. The new site will include a new dog park, teaching pavilion, and food garden. Construction on the site starting this past spring and it was completed just a few weeks ago.
wellsvillesun.com
Club 57 closes in Hornell
Landmark restaurant on Seneca Street shuts down abruptly. After a few months of great specials and a visit from former Buffalo Bills player Glenn Parker for a signing, the popular Hornell restaurant has closed. A Facebook post on Monday simply said “We are very sorry to announce that Club 57...
How to apply for HEAP
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of today, applications are now live for those wanting to apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program, known as ‘HEAP.’ HEAP provides up to 976 dollars to low to middle-income households and senior citizens. The program is funded by the federal government. Last winter, almost two million benefits were issued, which […]
wellsvillesun.com
Vaccination clinics in Allegany County
Information on upcoming polio and influenza clinics. Belmont, N.Y. – New York State has recently seen an increase in Polio cases in people that are unvaccinated or those that have not completed the series. The Allegany County Department of Health can help to make sure you and your family are up-to-date on your Polio Vaccines. Help us keep Allegany County healthy! Polio is a serious and life-threatening disease. Polio is very contagious, and a person can spread the virus even if they are not sick or experiencing symptoms. The Poliovirus enters the body through the mouth, usually from hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person. Respiratory and oral-to-oral transmission through saliva may also occur.
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred State Police Officer Joe Histed helps organize Junior Fireman’s Camp
ALFRED, NY, October 31, 2022 – Alfred State College University Police Officer Joe Histed was instrumental in putting together the Allegany County Junior Fireman’s Camp. The event was part of a Leadership Allegany project and he enlisted Dispatcher Jamie Dennis-Howe to assist with the event. Nine youth from...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow
Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
wellsvillesun.com
Learn sign language at the David A. Howe
Classes start November 8 with Brittany Fuller, watch VIDEO. Our highly anticipated next round of American Sign Language classes are coming back to the David A. Howe Public Library. Everyone is welcome to come and learn the basics of how to have a conversation using American Sign Language. This six...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Oaklyn, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Oaklyn, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA!. Oaklyn is a five-year-old female terrier, Jack Russell/mix who is intelligent and independent, but very food motivated. Oaklyn is picky about the canine company she chooses to keep. She is a hard no to cats. Oaklyn is shy and is choosy with the people she interacts with, children 10 and older would be preferable.
Car wash opens in former Big Flats Toys ‘R’ Us
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Toys “R” Us store in Big Flats has officially been converted into a car wash and is open for business, offering free washes for its first week. Valet Auto Wash is holding a grand opening event from Nov. 1-6, offering free washes for the whole week. Workers were […]
wellsvillesun.com
Mary E. McMurray, 68, Wellsville
Mary E. McMurray, 68, of 3285 Riverside Drive, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born February 24, 1954 in St. Mary’s, PA the daughter of the late James H. and Rita C. (Mullaney) McMurray. Mary was raised in St. Mary’s, PA and was...
Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
wellsvillesun.com
Flashback: Wellsville Regional News October 31
Michael T. Baldwin looks back on 31 years ago today. October 31st holds bittersweet memories for me. It was at 6 p.m. on that day 31 years ago that WJQZ radio in Wellsville was sold. It was Allegany County’s first commercial FM radio station…created, in part, by a kid that was voted the shyest senior of the Wellsville senior class of 1980. It seems like a lifetime ago. Some people purchase radio stations – I created one from a blank sheet of paper. I designed the format and with no formal training, and designed the building.
wesb.com
Lockdown at Gowanda Central School
A false alarm led to a lockdown at Gowanda Central School Tuesday morning. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out at 9:09 AM for an unspecified threat and cleared the school with the help of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Gowanda Police, North Collins Police, the New York State Police, and other emergency personnel.
Fire crews respond to smoke detection in Wellsboro High School
Reprinted with permission from First News NowWellsboro, Pa. — Wellsboro fire crews and Wellsboro Police responded to the Wellsboro High School Monday morning after smoke triggered an automatic fire alarm.The cause of the smoke was said to have been operating equipment used in the janitor's closet.Responders arrived around 10:55 a.m. to the location at 225 Nichols. Upon arrival, students were being evacuated from the building. An engine and ladder truck was requested to the scene as light smoke was visible near a loading dock at...
wellsvillesun.com
Announcing the 1st Annual Belmont Rotary Club Boys Basketball Tip-off Tournament
Mark the calendar for December 2 & 3 at Genesee Valley School. The group who proudly operates under the motto, “service before self,” is a almost non-stop positive force in the community they serve. The Belmont Rotarians are an exceptional group who really love to focus on youth sports and wellness. What better than hosting a weekend of basketball !!!
WIVB
‘Tell your kids that you love them every day’: Mother of teen critically injured in Machias crash
MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mother of 15-year-old Cole Delude is speaking out after her son was critically injured in a Saturday night crash in the Town of Machias. Heather Jerge Delude told News 4 that Cole is still fighting for his life at Erie County Medical Center and has a long road ahead of him. This single mother of two says she’s trying to hold it all together in the face of a tragic accident.
WKBW-TV
West Falls woman's image used as profile picture for another Facebook page
WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In August is when Mary Kleinsmith first saw the Facebook page that's using her picture as it's main profile picture, but not her name. "I said holy cow, what is going on," explained Kleinsmith, who said she first saw the imposter Facebook user on a Facebook group that she oversees. Kleinsmith said the user blocked her, but the user was still trying to join a group she runs.
NewsChannel 36
House Fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- No one was hurt after a fire broke out in the basement of an apartment complex on Woodview Drive this morning in Horseheads. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department the damage caused by the flames was limited to the basement, however, the apartment building and the building next to it sustained smoke damage.
Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
Best burger in the Twin Tiers according to Yelp
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) - Burgers are a heavily debated topic in the Twin Tiers with several top-notch burgers sold throughout the region. The list below includes the top 10 burgers in the Twin Tiers strictly according to Yelp... so you can forward them your complaints.
