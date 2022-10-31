Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Middleton volleyball heads to state
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. There was a large send-off celebration for both teams outside Middleton High School on Wednesday. Families gathered to send their best wishes to the athletes.
An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon
Sarah Franklin earns second Player of the Week honor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second time in just two weeks, Wisconsin volleyball player Sarah Franklin has been named Big Ten Player of the Week. Franklin shares the honor with Northwestern senior, Temi Thomas-Ailara. The 6′4″ outside hitter led the Badgers to a victory over No. 1 Nebraska last...
Badgers Hunter Wohler set to return for Maryland
HUHS issues statement regarding injured football player
Hartford Union High School (HUHS) has issued a statement regarding a player on the school’s football team who was seriously injured during the teams Oct. 28 playoff game against Homestead. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff...
10 Unmissable Things To Do In Wisconsin Dells In Winter
(This article has affiliate links to products which we may make commission from at no extra cost to you.) Wondering what activities does the water-park capital of the world, Wisconsin Dells has to offer to its visitors during winters? Let’s take a look at some of the unmissable and most enjoyable things to do in Wisconsin Dells in winter.
Wisconsin football offers 3-star QB Cole LaCrue in the 2023 class
The Wisconsin Badgers have identified their top quarterback target in the 2023 class, offering Cole LaCrue out of Colorado on Monday.
Fall finale episode of La Brea airs tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday night is the fall finale episode of La Brea season two. The NBC show follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling viewers into a mysterious and pre-historic land. This season there’s a storyline involving even more time travel....
Wisconsin volleyball earns new ranking, Franklin named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — After back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents, Wisconsin volleyball has been rewarded two-fold. At the team level, the Badgers move up two spots in the rankings, now 3rd in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. On the individual level, Sarah Franklin has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week.
New bakery sets its sights on Madison’s Northside
MADISON, Wis. — Something new is on its way to Madison’s Northside this winter. Far Breton Bakery will take over a building that once was a butcher shop. With it, they will bring cakes, tortes, tarts and breads. “The name ‘Far Breton’ translates to ‘ovens of Brittany,’ but...
Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million
A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos
Town of Madison absorbed into neighboring Madison and Fitchburg
Sun Prairie Area School District working to fight student homelessness
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. “Over 16,000 students statewide experienced homelessness last school year, so that’s students all the way from 4-K, we’re talking four and five-year-olds, all the way up to seniors in high school,” said Catherine Reierson, the McKinney-Vento Coordinator at the Sun Prairie Area School District Catherine Reierson.
Nebraska slides to No. 4 in national poll after loss to Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball’s time as the No. 1 team in the nation was short-lived. Last Wednesday, the Huskers fell to conference rival Wisconsin in three sets. It was the Huskers’ second loss of the season. Nebraska has now moved down to the No. 4...
Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn
Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Wisconsin
Cardboard box on grill starts fire on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A fire on Madison’s east side was started after a cardboard box was placed on top of a hot grill, officials said. Crews were sent to the 700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Friday after smoke was seen coming from a garage. Firefighters worked their way inside and were able put out...
