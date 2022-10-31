ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Middleton volleyball heads to state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. There was a large send-off celebration for both teams outside Middleton High School on Wednesday. Families gathered to send their best wishes to the athletes.
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon

A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos. The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. Sun Prairie Area School District working to fight student homelessness. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. The Sun Prairie...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sarah Franklin earns second Player of the Week honor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second time in just two weeks, Wisconsin volleyball player Sarah Franklin has been named Big Ten Player of the Week. Franklin shares the honor with Northwestern senior, Temi Thomas-Ailara. The 6′4″ outside hitter led the Badgers to a victory over No. 1 Nebraska last...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Badgers Hunter Wohler set to return for Maryland

The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers train to react to an active shooter situation. Updated: 11 hours...
MADISON, WI
discoverhometown.com

HUHS issues statement regarding injured football player

Hartford Union High School (HUHS) has issued a statement regarding a player on the school’s football team who was seriously injured during the teams Oct. 28 playoff game against Homestead. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff...
HARTFORD, WI
cohaitungchi.com

10 Unmissable Things To Do In Wisconsin Dells In Winter

(This article has affiliate links to products which we may make commission from at no extra cost to you.) Wondering what activities does the water-park capital of the world, Wisconsin Dells has to offer to its visitors during winters? Let’s take a look at some of the unmissable and most enjoyable things to do in Wisconsin Dells in winter.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Fall finale episode of La Brea airs tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday night is the fall finale episode of La Brea season two. The NBC show follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling viewers into a mysterious and pre-historic land. This season there’s a storyline involving even more time travel....
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New bakery sets its sights on Madison’s Northside

MADISON, Wis. — Something new is on its way to Madison’s Northside this winter. Far Breton Bakery will take over a building that once was a butcher shop. With it, they will bring cakes, tortes, tarts and breads. “The name ‘Far Breton’ translates to ‘ovens of Brittany,’ but...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million

Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos

The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers trained to handle an active shooter emergency through the Stoughton Police Department’s facilitation of the ALICE program. Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’. Updated:...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Town of Madison absorbed into neighboring Madison and Fitchburg

Wohler injured his leg during the Badgers first game against Illinois State. The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The detective who fatally shot...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Area School District working to fight student homelessness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. “Over 16,000 students statewide experienced homelessness last school year, so that’s students all the way from 4-K, we’re talking four and five-year-olds, all the way up to seniors in high school,” said Catherine Reierson, the McKinney-Vento Coordinator at the Sun Prairie Area School District Catherine Reierson.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
klkntv.com

Nebraska slides to No. 4 in national poll after loss to Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball’s time as the No. 1 team in the nation was short-lived. Last Wednesday, the Huskers fell to conference rival Wisconsin in three sets. It was the Huskers’ second loss of the season. Nebraska has now moved down to the No. 4...
LINCOLN, NE
thenorsestar.com

Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn

Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg

The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon. The detective who fatally shot a man in Oregon is now on paid administrative leave. MMSD custodians will go without wage increase...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy