The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead's Khary Payton is "not satisfied at all" with Ezekiel's final story
The Walking Dead star Khary Payton has admitted he is not satisfied with his character Ezekiel's final story on the show. While it's not been confirmed how the arc will wrap for the character, who has been a mainstay since season 7, the star suggested that he would have loved to explore aspects more deeply before the series comes to an end.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead is Failing Its Audience (And Source Material) With Its Commonwealth Arc
The Walking Dead is ending. It feels like we've been hearing that for years at this stage, but the series is going out with a 24-episode 11th season. With three more spinoffs (The Walking Dead: Dead City, an untitled Daryl Dixon series, and an untitled Rick & Michonne series) confirmed, we've lost some of the most significant stakes that should be present for such a big final arc for the main series.
411mania.com
The Walking Dead 11.21 Review – ‘Outpost 22’
This week on The Walking Dead, the survivors all struggle to find hope, some of them while searching for their friends and children, and others while adapting to a harsh new work camp lifestyle. Image Credit: Jace Downs/AMC. The plot: Maggie, Gabriel, and Rosita are able to escape the truck...
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
ComicBook
Lauren Ridloff Reveals Walking Dead Prequel Idea
When sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) first appeared on The Walking Dead, it was minutes after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a CRM helicopter in Season 9. But in those minutes, six years passed, revealing an aged-up Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) as she saved Connie and Kelly's group — Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Luke (Dan Fogler) — from walkers. What happened in those years before we met them on The Walking Dead? There have been hints here and there, bits and pieces about their life before. For Ridloff, it's a story she wants to tell.
ComicBook
TWD Confirms Rosita and Gabriel's Relationship Status
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Outpost 22" episode of The Walking Dead. The romantic relationship between Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) and Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam) has ended as it started: off-screen. After Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared, Season 9 episode "Who Are You Now?" jumped six years into the future to reveal the new status quo. Michonne (Danai Gurira) was raising her and Rick's son, RJ (Antony Azor). Daryl (Norman Reedus) retreated into the woods, while Carol (Melissa McBride) reigned over the Kingdom with King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). Maybe the most surprising reveal of all? The unexpected coupling of Rosita and Gabriel.
ComicBook
Jared Padalecki Wants a Walker Crossover With Series Prequel
More than a century separates the stories on Walker and its prequel, Walker Independence, but if Jared Padalecki has his way, he'll manage to pull off a crossover between the two shows. Speaking with TVLine, Padalecki, who stars as Cordell Walker on Walker and serves as executive producer for that series as well as Walker Independence, says that the idea of some sort of crossover or cameo between the two shows is something that they've talked about from the start, and they have a variety of interesting ideas to work with.
Stargirl Cancelled at The CW, Creator Geoff Johns Promises 'Complete Closure' at End of Season 3
DC’s Stargirl will power down after its current, 13-episode season, it was announced on Monday morning. The not-entirely-surprising cancellation news comes eight episodes into Season 3 of the superhero team-up series, which has been averaging 660,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback) — down 25 and 50 percent from its sophomore run. The news also comes less than a week after it was announced that Nancy Drew will be entering its final season in 2023, as will The Flash and Riverdale. Earlier this month, the Nexstar group took control of The CW, resulting in the exit of...
Wait, Did Henry Cavill Leave 'The Witcher' Because the Show Writers Hate the Books?
Conspiracy theories are inevitable when a leading actor exits a major show — particularly when that leading actor genuinely embodies the hero of a story with incredible aplomb. Article continues below advertisement. So why is Henry Cavill leaving Netflix's The Witcher after Season 3? Some fans are convinced it's...
wegotthiscovered.com
Curious streamers exhume the dreadful final horror from a genre icon that was outlawed by a monarchy
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
Scary movies based on, or inspired by, true stories
The first horror movies in recorded history, "House of the Devil," "A Terrible Night" and "A Nightmare" were made in 1896 by Georges Méliès and ranged from just over a minute to just over three minutes long. While maybe not the most popular genre at the time, it...
Gizmodo
The Witch From Mercury Is Playing a Fascinating Game With Gundam's Past
The Witch From Mercury, the latest series in the Gundam franchise, carves its own path in the series in many ways, the least of which involves the introduction of yet another alternate timeline to the already-multiversal-level series. But that doesn’t mean that the series isn’t making its own fascinating connections to some of Gundam’s earliest and most potent ideas.
Gizmodo
Troll's Trailer Roars Onto Screens
From the very begining of the trailer for Troll, a new Norweigan-language fantasy-action film directed by Roar Uthaug, it’s clear that there’s something very wrong in the mountains. Uthaug is the director of Tomb Raider (the 2018 version) and 2015 disaster thriller The Wave, and his new Netflix film seems to combine a magical fascination with the fairy realm with an exploration of how ancient creatures might actually interact with the modern world.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mind-melting supernatural horror with a knockout cast unleashes a wave of praise and theories
Although Halloween is now unfortunately over, the cesspool of deliciously satisfying horror films has yet to reach its peak with a multitude of mind-melting supernatural flicks still on display for the massive fandom to enjoy. While some horror features stupidly rely on ridiculous jump scares and nonsensical plots, 2016’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe is undoubtedly in a league of its own.
ComicBook
Doctor Who Reveals Up-Close Look at David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor Costume
Last week, Doctor Who fans were stunned and thrilled when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into not Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor as they had expected, but instead David Tennant who had previously starred as the Tenth Doctor. Now, with Tennant set for a stint as the Fourteenth Doctor before Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor arrives, the iconic series has revealed a new, up close look at Tennant's costume along with that of Donna Noble for the upcoming Doctor Who specials.
maloriesadventures.com
An In-Depth Look at the Full Story of Annabelle the Cursed Doll
The world has a lot of mysterious objects that have gained interest throughout the years. One, in particular, is the Annabelle Doll, one of the most famous cursed artifacts in the world. This doll was linked to various paranormal events; thus, many people are curious about the story behind this cursed object. So much so that Hollywood made three films about her. So, here is the in-depth story of Annabelle, the cursed doll.
