The Princess of Wales will cheer on England when she attends their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate will attend the crunch game on Saturday in Wigan, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Harry launched the draw for the World Cup in January 2020, just over a week after announcing he wanted to step down with wife Meghan as a working royal for personal and financial freedom.I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏉Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing...

1 DAY AGO