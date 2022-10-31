Read full article on original website
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Princess of Wales to attend England double-header
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. The Princess of Wales is to attend England's World Cup double-header at Wigan on Saturday. The women's team's group match is...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England reignite World Cup hopes with New Zealand win
England 179-6 (20 overs): Buttler 73 (47), Hales 52 (40); Ferguson 2-45 New Zealand 159-6 (20 overs): Phillips 62 (36); S Curran 2-26, Woakes 2-33 England earned a nerve-shredding 20-run win over New Zealand to reignite their hopes in the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Knowing defeat would all...
BBC
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Tournament is England's 'pinch-me moment'
Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. The Rugby League World Cup will be a "pinch-me moment" for England...
Liverpool halts Napoli streak to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of. After...
tatler.com
Sporty Princess of Wales will cheer on England at the rugby
The Princess of Wales will watch England play Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan on Saturday, in her first rugby match since taking over from Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year. Before the start of the game,...
sporf.com
England ‘baffled’ by criticism after bagging World Cup semi-final spot
England have responded to complaints over their forward-dominated gameplan after beating Australia 41-5 to reach the Rugby World Cup semi-final. In a fantastic year for women’s rugby, Simon Middleton’s Red Roses squad has produced a tremendous performance to set up a date with Canada. Every one of England’s...
Australia face threat of complacency in Women’s Rugby League World Cup title defence | John Davidson
The growth and expansion of the NRLW and an enviable depth of talent has put a target on the Jillaroos’ backs but other nations have made advances too
Euros winner Hannah Hampton dropped by England over attitude
Hannah Hampton, a member of England’s victorious Euro 2022 squad, has been dropped by Sarina Wiegman because of her behaviour and attitude
Princess of Wales to attend England’s World Cup quarter-final against PNG
The Princess of Wales will be in attendance for England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium in Wigan on Saturday.Kate became patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year, and will be present as England look to continue their bid to win the World Cup for the first time when they take on the Kumuls.England thrashed Greece last Saturday, winning by a national-record 94-4 to finish top of Group A, while PNG set up a meeting with the tournament hosts after beating Wales 36-0 on Monday night to finish runners-up in Group...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
BBC
T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza's journey from Pakistan to Zimbabwe, via Scotland
Sikandar Raza wants to play down the fact he has been one of the breakout players at this Men's T20 World Cup. Few, though, would deny the spin-bowling all-rounder has been the best performer as Zimbabwe reached the Super 12s stage in Australia. A shock win over Pakistan gave Zimbabwe...
Kate to watch England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match
The Princess of Wales will cheer on England when she attends their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate will attend the crunch game on Saturday in Wigan, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Harry launched the draw for the World Cup in January 2020, just over a week after announcing he wanted to step down with wife Meghan as a working royal for personal and financial freedom.I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby 🏴🏉Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing...
SkySports
Wigan 0-1 Stoke City: Josh Tymon steers Potters to victory
Josh Tymon's goal just after the hour mark was enough to give Stoke a massive 1-0 victory at fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Wigan. With the two sides having slipped to third and fourth bottom respectively after Tuesday's matches, the stakes were high. Stoke, ahead of their opponents on goal...
Soccer-England at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on England at the World Cup. England will be taking part in their 16th World Cup since they made their tournament debut in 1950. Their best performance came in 1966 when they won the tournament on home soil after beating West Germany in the final.
BBC
Jenny Gunn: England's triple World Cup winner retires from professional cricket
Triple World Cup winner Jenny Gunn has retired from professional cricket at the age of 36. The all-rounder played in England's 50-over and T20 triumphs under skipper Charlotte Edwards in 2009. She was also in the side which beat India by nine runs at Lord's in 2017 to lift the...
STATBOX-Soccer-Argentina at the World Cup
Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following is a stat box on Argentina at the FIFA World Cup. Argentina have appeared at 17 different World Cups, winning the tournament twice (1978 and 1986) and finishing runners-up three times. Their last appearance in the final came in 2014 when they lost to Germany in extra time.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Deadline dates for USMNT, England, France, Brazil, Germany and others
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
‘It left me in awe’: my hands-on initiation to wheelchair rugby league | Aaron Bower
The Guardian’s rugby league writer enjoys/suffers a training session as England prepare for their World Cup campaign
BBC
Vivianne Miedema: Arsenal forward granted time off to 'rest and recharge'
Arsenal have granted forward Vivianne Miedema a leave of absence to "rest and recharge". The 26-year-old, BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2021, has left the UK but will return following this month's international break. Miedema was not named in the Netherlands squad for the friendlies against Costa Rica...
BBC
Darren Gough: Yorkshire confirm ex-fast bowler as managing director of cricket
Darren Gough has been permanently appointed as Yorkshire's managing director of cricket. The 52-year-old was initially given the role on an interim basis in December 2021 after the fallout from the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal saw Martyn Moxon leave the club. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two of the County...
