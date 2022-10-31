Daily Pro Wrestling History (10/30): Vader wins AJPW Triple Crown

Vader defeated Mitsuharu Misawa on this day to earn the Japanese wrestling honor.

1951

Minneapolis, Minnesota:

- NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz defeated Pat O'Connor

1952

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Bobby Lane defeated Red Berry to capture the Heart of America Heavyweight title

1958

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Bob Geigel & Bob Orton defeated Cowboy Bob Ellis & Sonny Myers 2 falls to 1

1965

Omaha, Nebraska:

- Danny Hodge & Reggie Parks defeated AWA Tag Team Champions Larry Hennig & Harley Race by DQ

- Stan Pulaski defeated Haru Sasaki by countout

- Jack Pesek defeated Mad Dog Vachon

1969

Gifu, Japan:

- Antonio Inoki & Michiaki defeated Buddy Austin & Mr. Atomic to regain the JWA All Asian Tag Team Championship

1973

Macon, Georgia:

- Tim Woods & Mr. Wrestling #2 defeated The Super Infernos for the Macon Tag Team Titles

1976

Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

- Greg Gagne & Jim Brunzell defeated AWA Tag Team Champions Blackjack Lanza & Bobby Duncum by DQ

- The Crusher defeated Mad Dog Vachon

- Peter Maivia defeated Baron Von Raschke

- Pedro Morales defeated Moose Morowski by DQ

- Pierre Poisson defeated Iron Sheik

1978

Greenville, South Carolina:

- Ric Flair & Big John Studd defeated Paul Jones & Ricky Steamboat to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles

1986

Charleston, West Virginia:

- Nelson Royal defeated Alan West

- Rocky Kernodle defeated Gary Royal

- Don Kernodle fought Shaska Whatley to a draw

- Wahoo McDaniel defeated Tully Blanchard via DQ

- Jimmy Garvin defeated Hector Guerrero

- NWA Tag Team Champions Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson defeated Ole & Arn Anderson in a double bullrope match

- NWA World Champion Ric Flair defeated NWA TV Champion Dusty Rhodes via DQ

1988

Alexandria, Louisiana:

- Ron Simmons, Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers defeated Rip Morgan & The Sheepherders

- Ivan Koloff defeated Russian Assassin #2

- NWA TV Champion Mike Rotunda defeated The Italian Stallion

- Eddie Gilbert defeated Russian Assassin #1 by DQ

- Sting fought NWA US Champion Barry Windham to a no contest

- Lex Luger & Nikita Koloff defeated NWA World Champion Ric Flair & Al Perez

- NWA Tag Team Champions The Road Warriors defeated Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane

Amrohi, Japan:

- Ashura Hara & Super Strong Machine (Junji Hirata) defeated Takashi Ishikawa & Mighty Inoue to win the All Japan All Asian Tag Team Titles

1987

Whitewater, Wisconsin:

- The Original Midnight Express (w/ Paul E. Dangerously) defeated Bill Dundee & Jerry Lawler to win the AWA World Tag Team Titles

1992

Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

- Shane Douglas & Erik Watts defeated Diamond Dallas Page & Scotty Flamingo

- Tony Atlas defeated Marcus Alexander Bagwell

- Steve Austin & Brian Pillman defeated Tom Zenk & Robbie Walker

- The Barbarian defeated Van Hammer

- Big Van Vader defeated Nikita Koloff

- WCW US Champion Rick Rude defeated Kensuke Sasaki

- WCW/NWA Tag Team Champions Barry Windham & Dustin Rhodes defeated Arn Anderson & Bobby Eaton

- Sting defeated Jake Roberts

1993

London, England (matinee):

- Johnny B. Badd defeated Jerry Saggs

- Ricky Steamboat defeated Maxx Payne

- 2 Cold Scorpio & Marcus Alexander Bagwell defeated Brian Pillman & Steve Austin by DQ

- WCW US Champion Dustin Rhodes defeated WCW TV Champion Lord Steven Regal in a non-title match

- Sting defeated Brian Knobbs

- Ric Flair & Davey Boy Smith defeated WCW World Champion Vader & WCW International World Champion Rick Rude

London, England (evening):

- WCW TV Champion Lord Steven Regal defeated Johnny B. Badd

- WCW Tag Team Champions The Nasty Boys defeated Marcus Alexander Bagwell & 2 Cold Scorpio

- WCW US Champion Dustin Rhodes defeated Maxx Payne

- Sting defeated WCW International World Champion Rick Rude in a non-title match

- Ric Flair & Ricky Steamboat defeated Steve Austin & Brian Pillman

- Davey Boy Smith defeated WCW World Champion Vader by DQ

1994

Tokyo, Japan:

- Keiji Muto & Hiroshi Hase defeated Masahiro Chono & Super Strong Machine to win the MSG Super Grade tag team tournament

1999

Tokyo, Japan:

- Vader defeated Mitsuharu Misawa to win the AJPW Triple Crown

2001

Cincinnati, Ohio:

- Christian defeated Bradshaw to win the WWF European Title

- Booker T & Test defeated Chris Jericho & The Rock to win the WWF World Tag Team Titles

2004

Nashville, England:

- Dru Onyx defeated Fergal Devitt to win the NWA Hammerlock British Commonwealth title

2005

Kobe, Japan:

- Masahiro Chono & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the IWGP tag team titles

2010

- Sabu defeated Damian 666 in Tlanepantla to win the X-Law International heavyweight title