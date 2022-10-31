ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Daily Pro Wrestling History (10/30): Vader wins AJPW Triple Crown

By Brian Hoops
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

Vader defeated Mitsuharu Misawa on this day to earn the Japanese wrestling honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DstA_0isZBLzg00

1951

Minneapolis, Minnesota:

- NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz defeated Pat O'Connor

1952

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Bobby Lane defeated Red Berry to capture the Heart of America Heavyweight title

1958

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Bob Geigel & Bob Orton defeated Cowboy Bob Ellis & Sonny Myers 2 falls to 1

1965

Omaha, Nebraska:

- Danny Hodge & Reggie Parks defeated AWA Tag Team Champions Larry Hennig & Harley Race by DQ

- Stan Pulaski defeated Haru Sasaki by countout

- Jack Pesek defeated Mad Dog Vachon

1969

Gifu, Japan:

- Antonio Inoki & Michiaki defeated Buddy Austin & Mr. Atomic to regain the JWA All Asian Tag Team Championship

1973

Macon, Georgia:

- Tim Woods & Mr. Wrestling #2 defeated The Super Infernos for the Macon Tag Team Titles

1976

Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

- Greg Gagne & Jim Brunzell defeated AWA Tag Team Champions Blackjack Lanza & Bobby Duncum by DQ

- The Crusher defeated Mad Dog Vachon

- Peter Maivia defeated Baron Von Raschke

- Pedro Morales defeated Moose Morowski by DQ

- Pierre Poisson defeated Iron Sheik

1978

Greenville, South Carolina:

- Ric Flair & Big John Studd defeated Paul Jones & Ricky Steamboat to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles

1986

Charleston, West Virginia:

- Nelson Royal defeated Alan West

- Rocky Kernodle defeated Gary Royal

- Don Kernodle fought Shaska Whatley to a draw

- Wahoo McDaniel defeated Tully Blanchard via DQ

- Jimmy Garvin defeated Hector Guerrero

- NWA Tag Team Champions Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson defeated Ole & Arn Anderson in a double bullrope match

- NWA World Champion Ric Flair defeated NWA TV Champion Dusty Rhodes via DQ

1988

Alexandria, Louisiana:

- Ron Simmons, Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers defeated Rip Morgan & The Sheepherders

- Ivan Koloff defeated Russian Assassin #2

- NWA TV Champion Mike Rotunda defeated The Italian Stallion

- Eddie Gilbert defeated Russian Assassin #1 by DQ

- Sting fought NWA US Champion Barry Windham to a no contest

- Lex Luger & Nikita Koloff defeated NWA World Champion Ric Flair & Al Perez

- NWA Tag Team Champions The Road Warriors defeated Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane

Amrohi, Japan:

- Ashura Hara & Super Strong Machine (Junji Hirata) defeated Takashi Ishikawa & Mighty Inoue to win the All Japan All Asian Tag Team Titles

1987

Whitewater, Wisconsin:

- The Original Midnight Express (w/ Paul E. Dangerously) defeated Bill Dundee & Jerry Lawler to win the AWA World Tag Team Titles

1992

Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

- Shane Douglas & Erik Watts defeated Diamond Dallas Page & Scotty Flamingo

- Tony Atlas defeated Marcus Alexander Bagwell

- Steve Austin & Brian Pillman defeated Tom Zenk & Robbie Walker

- The Barbarian defeated Van Hammer

- Big Van Vader defeated Nikita Koloff

- WCW US Champion Rick Rude defeated Kensuke Sasaki

- WCW/NWA Tag Team Champions Barry Windham & Dustin Rhodes defeated Arn Anderson & Bobby Eaton

- Sting defeated Jake Roberts

1993

London, England (matinee):

- Johnny B. Badd defeated Jerry Saggs

- Ricky Steamboat defeated Maxx Payne

- 2 Cold Scorpio & Marcus Alexander Bagwell defeated Brian Pillman & Steve Austin by DQ

- WCW US Champion Dustin Rhodes defeated WCW TV Champion Lord Steven Regal in a non-title match

- Sting defeated Brian Knobbs

- Ric Flair & Davey Boy Smith defeated WCW World Champion Vader & WCW International World Champion Rick Rude

London, England (evening):

- WCW TV Champion Lord Steven Regal defeated Johnny B. Badd

- WCW Tag Team Champions The Nasty Boys defeated Marcus Alexander Bagwell & 2 Cold Scorpio

- WCW US Champion Dustin Rhodes defeated Maxx Payne

- Sting defeated WCW International World Champion Rick Rude in a non-title match

- Ric Flair & Ricky Steamboat defeated Steve Austin & Brian Pillman

- Davey Boy Smith defeated WCW World Champion Vader by DQ

1994

Tokyo, Japan:

- Keiji Muto & Hiroshi Hase defeated Masahiro Chono & Super Strong Machine to win the MSG Super Grade tag team tournament

1999

Tokyo, Japan:

- Vader defeated Mitsuharu Misawa to win the AJPW Triple Crown

2001

Cincinnati, Ohio:

- Christian defeated Bradshaw to win the WWF European Title

- Booker T & Test defeated Chris Jericho & The Rock to win the WWF World Tag Team Titles

2004

Nashville, England:

- Dru Onyx defeated Fergal Devitt to win the NWA Hammerlock British Commonwealth title

2005

Kobe, Japan:

- Masahiro Chono & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the IWGP tag team titles

2010

- Sabu defeated Damian 666 in Tlanepantla to win the X-Law International heavyweight title

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: October 2022 (Martinsville Speedway)

NASCAR penalty report following the drama at Martinsville Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the short track of Martinsville Speedway. The 0.5-mile paperclip has a history of bringing drama to the sport and the weekend added pages to the history books. View the Martinsville penalty report following NASCAR weekend below.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
12
Followers
316
Post
333
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy