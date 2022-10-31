Daily Pro Wrestling History (10/30): Vader wins AJPW Triple Crown
Vader defeated Mitsuharu Misawa on this day to earn the Japanese wrestling honor.
1951
Minneapolis, Minnesota:
- NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz defeated Pat O'Connor
1952
Kansas City, Kansas:
- Bobby Lane defeated Red Berry to capture the Heart of America Heavyweight title
1958
Kansas City, Kansas:
- Bob Geigel & Bob Orton defeated Cowboy Bob Ellis & Sonny Myers 2 falls to 1
1965
Omaha, Nebraska:
- Danny Hodge & Reggie Parks defeated AWA Tag Team Champions Larry Hennig & Harley Race by DQ
- Stan Pulaski defeated Haru Sasaki by countout
- Jack Pesek defeated Mad Dog Vachon
1969
Gifu, Japan:
- Antonio Inoki & Michiaki defeated Buddy Austin & Mr. Atomic to regain the JWA All Asian Tag Team Championship
1973
Macon, Georgia:
- Tim Woods & Mr. Wrestling #2 defeated The Super Infernos for the Macon Tag Team Titles
1976
Milwaukee, Wisconsin:
- Greg Gagne & Jim Brunzell defeated AWA Tag Team Champions Blackjack Lanza & Bobby Duncum by DQ
- The Crusher defeated Mad Dog Vachon
- Peter Maivia defeated Baron Von Raschke
- Pedro Morales defeated Moose Morowski by DQ
- Pierre Poisson defeated Iron Sheik
1978
Greenville, South Carolina:
- Ric Flair & Big John Studd defeated Paul Jones & Ricky Steamboat to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles
1986
Charleston, West Virginia:
- Nelson Royal defeated Alan West
- Rocky Kernodle defeated Gary Royal
- Don Kernodle fought Shaska Whatley to a draw
- Wahoo McDaniel defeated Tully Blanchard via DQ
- Jimmy Garvin defeated Hector Guerrero
- NWA Tag Team Champions Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson defeated Ole & Arn Anderson in a double bullrope match
- NWA World Champion Ric Flair defeated NWA TV Champion Dusty Rhodes via DQ
1988
Alexandria, Louisiana:
- Ron Simmons, Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers defeated Rip Morgan & The Sheepherders
- Ivan Koloff defeated Russian Assassin #2
- NWA TV Champion Mike Rotunda defeated The Italian Stallion
- Eddie Gilbert defeated Russian Assassin #1 by DQ
- Sting fought NWA US Champion Barry Windham to a no contest
- Lex Luger & Nikita Koloff defeated NWA World Champion Ric Flair & Al Perez
- NWA Tag Team Champions The Road Warriors defeated Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane
Amrohi, Japan:
- Ashura Hara & Super Strong Machine (Junji Hirata) defeated Takashi Ishikawa & Mighty Inoue to win the All Japan All Asian Tag Team Titles
1987
Whitewater, Wisconsin:
- The Original Midnight Express (w/ Paul E. Dangerously) defeated Bill Dundee & Jerry Lawler to win the AWA World Tag Team Titles
1992
Milwaukee, Wisconsin:
- Shane Douglas & Erik Watts defeated Diamond Dallas Page & Scotty Flamingo
- Tony Atlas defeated Marcus Alexander Bagwell
- Steve Austin & Brian Pillman defeated Tom Zenk & Robbie Walker
- The Barbarian defeated Van Hammer
- Big Van Vader defeated Nikita Koloff
- WCW US Champion Rick Rude defeated Kensuke Sasaki
- WCW/NWA Tag Team Champions Barry Windham & Dustin Rhodes defeated Arn Anderson & Bobby Eaton
- Sting defeated Jake Roberts
1993
London, England (matinee):
- Johnny B. Badd defeated Jerry Saggs
- Ricky Steamboat defeated Maxx Payne
- 2 Cold Scorpio & Marcus Alexander Bagwell defeated Brian Pillman & Steve Austin by DQ
- WCW US Champion Dustin Rhodes defeated WCW TV Champion Lord Steven Regal in a non-title match
- Sting defeated Brian Knobbs
- Ric Flair & Davey Boy Smith defeated WCW World Champion Vader & WCW International World Champion Rick Rude
London, England (evening):
- WCW TV Champion Lord Steven Regal defeated Johnny B. Badd
- WCW Tag Team Champions The Nasty Boys defeated Marcus Alexander Bagwell & 2 Cold Scorpio
- WCW US Champion Dustin Rhodes defeated Maxx Payne
- Sting defeated WCW International World Champion Rick Rude in a non-title match
- Ric Flair & Ricky Steamboat defeated Steve Austin & Brian Pillman
- Davey Boy Smith defeated WCW World Champion Vader by DQ
1994
Tokyo, Japan:
- Keiji Muto & Hiroshi Hase defeated Masahiro Chono & Super Strong Machine to win the MSG Super Grade tag team tournament
1999
Tokyo, Japan:
- Vader defeated Mitsuharu Misawa to win the AJPW Triple Crown
2001
Cincinnati, Ohio:
- Christian defeated Bradshaw to win the WWF European Title
- Booker T & Test defeated Chris Jericho & The Rock to win the WWF World Tag Team Titles
2004
Nashville, England:
- Dru Onyx defeated Fergal Devitt to win the NWA Hammerlock British Commonwealth title
2005
Kobe, Japan:
- Masahiro Chono & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the IWGP tag team titles
2010
- Sabu defeated Damian 666 in Tlanepantla to win the X-Law International heavyweight title
