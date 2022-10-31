ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Georgia native a victim in deadly Seoul crowd surge

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCxzR_0isZAMlm00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Kennesaw State University student who was part of a study-abroad program in South Korea has been reported among the more than 150 victims killed in the Halloween crowd surge.

Steven Blesi died in the celebration in Itaewon district in Seoul Saturday night.

His father, Steve, told WSB-TV that he had spoken to his son before he went out that night.

“We knew that him and his friends, they were going to go out, because they just finished midterms,” Steve told WSB. “I texted him through WhatsApp because he’s over there and said ‘I know you’re out and about, but be safe, I love you.’”

Steve said not long after he texted his son, he received a call from his brother asking if he had heard what happened.

“We started calling his phone through the WhatsApp, over and over, just kept calling for like two hours, where finally a police officer answered,” Steve Blesi told WSB.

He would later learn that his son, Steven Blesi II, was among the many killed.

Steven Blesi was an international business major and was one of 11 students from KSU in South Korea as part of the program, Kennesaw State University Officials told WSB. The other 10 students were reported safe.

“On behalf of the entire Kennesaw State community, our thoughts and prayers go out to Steven’s family and friends as they mourn this incomprehensible loss,” said Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig. “We have been in contact with Steven’s family and have offered all available resources of the University to them.”

According to The Washington Post, Steven Blesi was a Georgia native from Marietta and was a junior at KSU.

The university said it has made counseling support available to students impacted by the tragedy.

Around 100,000 people attended the festivities in Seoul, which was the first no-mask Halloween event since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the BBC.

The crowd surge was South Korea’s deadliest disaster since 2014, when 304 people, primarily high school students, died in a ferry sinking.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Utah lab not discussing Atlanta Child Murders progress a year after receiving DNA samples

One year after DNA samples in the Atlanta Child Murders were delivered to a lab in Utah, there is still no report on what testing might have revealed in the four decades old case.   Atlanta Police Department officials hand-delivered the DNA evidence to Sorenson Forensics, located in the Salt Lake City suburb of Draper, […] The post Utah lab not discussing Atlanta Child Murders progress a year after receiving DNA samples appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Officials: Georgia man’s date allegedly stole truck, led deputies on high-speed chase

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man’s date allegedly stole his truck and led deputies on a high-speed chase, officials say. According to WSB-TV, Wesley Burson told police that he met Jennifer Lee Gray who was also known as Piper, on a dating app called “Plenty of Fish.” He arranged for a ride-share to pick her up Thursday evening at a northwest Atlanta hotel and bring her to his house.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable

Atlanta Medical Center closed just after midnight this morning and by early evening the signs were already being removed from the building. It’s an inglorious end to a crucial hospital that has been part of the city for a century, most of that time on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. Some of us are old […] The post Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
134K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy