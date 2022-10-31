ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Mass. tax refunds will be higher than expected; Estimate your return

Eligible Bay Staters can soon expect tax refunds from the Massachusetts state government that will be higher than previously anticipated. Refunds stipulated under a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — which will collectively return nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to taxpayers — will translate into 14% of a resident’s 2021 personal income tax liability. More precisely, the refund is 14.0312%, according to an updated government webpage about Chapter 62F.
spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts taxpayers to start receiving tax refunds Tuesday

WORCESTER, Mass. - Refund checks from the state's $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will start to head back to Massachusetts taxpayers Tuesday. About 3 million people are expected to receive a refund in the form of a mailed check or direct deposit. People can expect to see about 14% of what they owed in state personal income tax in 2021.
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions will get stimulus money coming starting tomorrow in Massachusetts

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: you may be getting a surprise in your mailbox or your bank account this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
NECN

Mass. Tax Refund Checks Going Out Tuesday. How Much Will You Get?

The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue will head back to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday when the calendar officially changes to November. A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said Friday that the money will head out the door under...
WCVB

As heating costs skyrocket, Mass Save struggles with payment delays

BOSTON — On Tuesday, natural gas rates could spike double digits in Massachusetts just in time for the winter heating season. Eversource Energy asked the state for up to a 38% hike, while National Grid requested 22%. That, combined with skyrocketing heating oil costs, could have more people looking to make their homes more energy efficient.
fallriverreporter.com

Record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery claimed

A record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery was claimed recently at lottery headquarters. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield has claimed the record $16.35 million jackpot prize that was at stake in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks Doubler drawing that took place Saturday, September 10, 2022.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Western Mass News spoke with Ray La Raja, a political science professor at UMass Amherst, who broke down Question 1 on the ballot and what voting yes or no means.
CBS Boston

National Grid's higher gas and electric rates now in effect in Massachusetts

BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%."Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman...
iheart.com

Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
WTNH

Connecticut utility companies fined $4.48M for not telling customers about COVID payment plans

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The parent company for United Illuminating, Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas will pay $4.48 million for not informing customers about payment plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel. “UI should have been seeking to assist low-income customers during […]
