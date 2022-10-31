Read full article on original website
BOSTON — Have you received your Massachusetts tax rebate yet? The state says it started paying them out yesterday, but only a fraction of taxpayers got theirs. NewsCenter 5 has heard from a lot of people with questions or looking for more details, specifically around the timing of the rebates.
Massachusetts state officials have expanded the eligibility parameters for Chapter 62F tax refunds, with the highly anticipated distribution of checks and direct deposits now underway for taxpayers. The Baker administration previously said Bay Staters who filed their 2021 state tax returns on or before Oct. 17 — and who had...
Eligible Bay Staters can soon expect tax refunds from the Massachusetts state government that will be higher than previously anticipated. Refunds stipulated under a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — which will collectively return nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to taxpayers — will translate into 14% of a resident’s 2021 personal income tax liability. More precisely, the refund is 14.0312%, according to an updated government webpage about Chapter 62F.
With the distribution of nearly $3 billion in tax refunds to Bay Staters now underway, a troubling new analysis into Chapter 62F claims Massachusetts officials are contending with a “mirage of ‘excess’ tax revenue” that triggered the controversial tax cap law to take effect for the first time since the 1980s.
As Massachusetts officials prepare to send nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers starting this week, the Department of Revenue late Monday afternoon clarified its staggered distribution plan for Bay Staters. Tax refunds, issued as checks in the mail or via direct deposit, will start flowing Tuesday...
The tax relief promised to the state’s lowest-income earners and middle class residents in July as part of the $3.7 billion economic development bill disappeared from the package that was filed by the House leadership Wednesday, even as lawmakers left the door open to exploring more significant tax reforms in January.
WORCESTER, Mass. - Refund checks from the state's $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will start to head back to Massachusetts taxpayers Tuesday. About 3 million people are expected to receive a refund in the form of a mailed check or direct deposit. People can expect to see about 14% of what they owed in state personal income tax in 2021.
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: you may be getting a surprise in your mailbox or your bank account this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
BOSTON - Officially it is called Massachusetts Ballot Question One but it is also known as” the millionaire’s tax”, “the fair share amendment” or” the tax hike amendment”. Voters are basically being asked if top earners in the state should pay higher personal income taxes.
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue will head back to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday when the calendar officially changes to November. A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said Friday that the money will head out the door under...
Taxpayers will receive their refunds over a six-week period beginning Tuesday. Many Massachusetts residents will soon have some extra cash in their bank accounts. The state is set to begin sending nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenue back to taxpayers this week, officials said. The rebates will be sent...
Massachusetts will return nearly $3 billion to eligible taxpayers beginning in November, but the amount of each 2022 Massachusetts tax refund will be different.
BOSTON — On Tuesday, natural gas rates could spike double digits in Massachusetts just in time for the winter heating season. Eversource Energy asked the state for up to a 38% hike, while National Grid requested 22%. That, combined with skyrocketing heating oil costs, could have more people looking to make their homes more energy efficient.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission's (MGC) Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) intercepted over $3.6-million during Fiscal Year 2022 from people owing back taxes or back child support.
The Baker Administration announced Friday that first checks and direct deposits from Chapter 62F will begin distribution as early as Tuesday for some residents.
A record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery was claimed recently at lottery headquarters. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield has claimed the record $16.35 million jackpot prize that was at stake in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks Doubler drawing that took place Saturday, September 10, 2022.
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Western Mass News spoke with Ray La Raja, a political science professor at UMass Amherst, who broke down Question 1 on the ballot and what voting yes or no means.
BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%."Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman...
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The parent company for United Illuminating, Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas will pay $4.48 million for not informing customers about payment plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel. “UI should have been seeking to assist low-income customers during […]
