PI Editorial: Exercise your right to vote, and encourage others to do the same

Silt seeks to change three parts of its home rule charter via Nov. 8 ballot question
An effort that would continue coordinated elections with Garfield County while still allowing Silt the ability to hold its own elections, if it chooses, is a question going before town voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. According to a Silt news release, local town voters will be asked if they...
10 big promises Colorado Gov. Jared Polis kept in his first term — and some he hasn’t (so far)
As soon as then-U.S. Rep. Jared Polis launched his 2018 campaign to be Colorado’s governor, the Democrat started making big promises about what he would do if voters elected him to lead the state. Polis promised, for instance, to abolish the death penalty, give local governments more say over...
Colorado Democrats urge Forest Service to create spending plan for $10B in funds
The U.S. Forest Service has a lot of money coming its way from recent legislation including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, but specifics on how to spend that money have yet to materialize. With that in mind, Sen. Michael Bennet, along with Sen. John...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in Glenwood Springs Wednesday to kick off summit at CMC
Representatives of colleges from around the nation that define themselves as “dual mission” institutions will converge on Glenwood Springs this week for the annual Dual Mission Summit, including a visit from Gov. Jared Polis. Polis is scheduled to help kick off the event during a dinner event at...
Glenwood Springs supports overturning Uinta Basin Railway decision
Glenwood Springs has joined other area municipalities and counties in filing an amicus brief in support of overturning the Uinta Basin Railway decision, according to a city press release. “If allowed to stand, this increase in oil train traffic would have devastating impacts to Glenwood Springs and other communities along...
PHOTOS: Halloween happenings across Garfield County
Glenwood Springs hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular at the Community Center on Saturday with a variety of games and spooky skate at the ice rink. In Rifle, kids and families took to downtown for the annual Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat on Monday at the library around to participating businesses along Railroad Avenue and Third Street.
Obituary: Howard Henry Hammond
Howard Henry Hammond, 81, was born May 24, 1941 in Paonia, Colorado to Norman and Harriet (Stewart) Hammond. He passed away October 28, 2022 at the family home in Montrose, Colorado with his family by his side. Howard was raised on the family ranch in Crawford, Colorado and graduated from...
The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase
Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
Understanding Area Median Income and housing
Area Median Income, also referred to as AMI, is a popular buzzword around the creation of workforce housing, but what is it and how does it affect housing in the future?. AMI is decided by income within a specific region and published by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico
Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
Lt. Col. Richard Merritt honored at Aspen Elks Lodge
A familiar face in Aspen was the guest of honor at a packed Aspen Elks Lodge earlier this month when more than 150 people attended a celebratory dinner at the Elks Lodge to honor Lt. Col. Dick Merritt (Ret) for his contributions to veterans affairs on the Wester Slope. Merritt...
Forest service investigates video of people possibly breaking rules at Hanging Lake
A video of three people dressed in “onesie” suits walking across a long log that stretches across Hanging Lake is currently being investigated by the U.S. Forest Service, an official confirmed Wednesday. The video, posted to Facebook on Oct. 27, is being used as promotional content for the...
CORE can take step toward methane reduction with big donation
Atlantic Aviation announced a $500,000 donation to the Community Office for Resource Efficiency’s Coal Basin project at a press conference last Friday. The Coal Basin Methane Project is in response to the urgent need to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce local pollution, they said. The abandoned coal mines above Redstone in Pitkin County are estimated to vent 9,000 tons of methane yearly. That’s more greenhouse gas emissions than from residential and commercial buildings, transportation, aviation and waste in Pitkin County combined.
Obituary: Ryan Thomas Derrick Zelenka
His given name means…Little King…good company…people ruler…green. Ryan was born in Glenwood Springs and raised in Silt, CO. His love of life was as big and blue as the sky. He was a grandson, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. Ryan and Lyndee grew up with...
