Phoenix, AZ

TOMORROW: Former President Obama to attend campaign rally at Phoenix high school

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 9 days ago
Former President Barack Obama is coming to the Valley on Wednesday to attend a campaign rally for Democratic candidates ahead of the November 8 election.

Obama is expected to speak at Cesar Chavez High School, which is located near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road, according to Democratic party officials.

Senator Mark Kelly and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, along with other Arizona community leaders, are expected to attend the rally.

President Obama is expected to rally voters, encouraging them to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot, according to a press release from the Arizona Democratic Party.

Doors open for the event at 5:30, with the event expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.

To attend the rally and learn more about the event, sign up online.

Former President Donald Trump also recently held a rally in Arizona, campaigning for Republicans on the Arizona ballot.

Shawna Carey
9d ago

LMAO Obama is not the guy you’d want to campaign for you. He’s a failed president just as much as joe Biden. But hey democrats invite him on over to you. He’s surely is not helping anything!

