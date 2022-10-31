ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Search underway for gunman who opened fired at Visalia house party

 3 days ago

Visalia police are searching for suspects after one person was shot during a party.

Officers were called out to West Prospect avenue near Fulgham street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say when they arrived there was one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say a house party was going on at the residence and a fight started outside.

Investigators believe shots were fired from a crowd.

There is no suspect information and no arrest has been made.

