'The Walking Dead' star Khary Payton says he stole his character's sword from the set and he's not giving it back

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Khary Payton as Ezekiel on season 11, episode 21 of "The Walking Dead."

Jace Downs/AMC

  • Khary Payton has played Ezekiel on "The Walking Dead" since season seven.
  • Payton took home Ezekiel's sword when he wrapped filming on his final day of the series.
  • Payton told Insider he didn't ask permission to take it. He just got in his car and left with it.

Khary Payton wasn't leaving "The Walking Dead" empty-handed.

When the star left the show's set for the final time, he took a souvenir home with him.

"I took my sword," Payton told Insider of Ezekiel's weapon on the AMC apocalyptic drama. "I called him Captain Jack Sparrow."

"I didn't even ask," Payton added. "It was my last day. I grabbed it. I jumped in the car and left."

The actor has played Ezekiel on "TWD" since the show's seventh season . Filming wrapped on the show's 11th and final season earlier this spring.

Khary Payton as Ezekiel with his sword on season eight, episode four of "The Walking Dead."

Gene Page/AMC

Payton had a message for anyone who wants to try and retrieve Captain Jack Sparrow.

"If anybody wants it, they know where to find me, but good luck," Payton said.

We haven't seen Payton with his sword in a while on "TWD." Hopefully, that means we get to see Ezekiel back in action on the show's final three episodes. Currently, Ezekiel is being held prisoner by the Commonwealth at Alexandria.

Payton's one of a few "TWD" actors who have told Insider they've taken things home from set.

Nadia Hilker and Angel Theory previously told Insider they took home their character's weapons and hoodies from the show, respectively.

Anything taken by the stars was likely saved from an auction. Many of the show's props and clothing items, ranging from Rick's jacket to one of Negan's prop bats, were recently auctioned off by AMC and Goldin .

The highest sale was one of Negan's prop bats, which sold for $51,600 .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

