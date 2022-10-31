ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
MISHAWAKA, IN
South Bend Community Re-Entry Center searching for missing resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officials are searching for a resident who walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend-area business Tuesday when a witness saw him get into...
SOUTH BEND, IN
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Who killed Marlys Harper: part 1

It was a clear cool night, just after midnight on September 10TH 1999. Five-year-old Crispin Harper was asleep on his couch, his mother had just put him to bed. What he would discover when he woke up, scared him for the rest of his life. "I come running into the...
ELKHART, IN
South Bend Police detain burglary suspect

Some quick work by South Bend Police who nabbed a burglary suspect on the city’s west side. It was just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, when officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of Western Avenue to investigate a possible burglary in-progress. Upon arrival,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
City of South Bend offers utility assistance programs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Energy companies are predicting you will be paying 17% more on your heating bill this winter. To offset rising costs, the City of South Bend wants to help those who qualify with their utilities. They're offering assistance through different programs. There are two programs...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for October 31 - November 7

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
ELKHART, IN
Nationwide diesel shortage, how it will impact Michiana residents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The U.S. is facing a nationwide diesel shortage due to many factors including refinery outages, long-lasting effects of Covid, and the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the daunting statistic being spread that the U.S. only has enough supply of diesel to last 25 days does not mean trucks will be on empty in 25 days.
SOUTH BEND, IN

