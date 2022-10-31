Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
GALLERY: Halloween in Michiana 2022
Lots of people across Michiana had a "Scary" good time this year for Halloween! Check out this gallery of some of the costumes people sent us.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
abc57.com
South Bend Community Re-Entry Center searching for missing resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officials are searching for a resident who walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend-area business Tuesday when a witness saw him get into...
abc57.com
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
22 WSBT
Benton Harbor pipes are 99% lead free, residents invited review and comment on report
Benton Harbor, Mich. — It’s been just over a year since the city of Benton Harbor declared a state of emergency over contaminated water. Now... Nearly all the pipes are lead-free. The city of Benton Harbor had a deadline: replace all the lead-contaminated water lines by March of...
abc57.com
I-94 reopens Tuesday, U.S. 31 to open this weekend in Benton Township
COLOMA, Mich. - All lanes of I-94 will reopen on Tuesday as crews complete work connecting the interstate to U.S. 31. Crews are finishing U.S. 31 and expect lanes to be open this weekend. When complete, U.S. 31 will connect to I-94 and I-196. Work in this area is part...
abc57.com
Who killed Marlys Harper: part 1
It was a clear cool night, just after midnight on September 10TH 1999. Five-year-old Crispin Harper was asleep on his couch, his mother had just put him to bed. What he would discover when he woke up, scared him for the rest of his life. "I come running into the...
go955.com
17 ‘clean’ school buses on their way to West Michigan school districts
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Several upgraded school buses are on their way to several school districts in West Michigan. The Biden Administration is set to give out roughly $1 billion dollars in grants to purchase 2,500 ‘clean’ school buses across the nation under a new federal program.
22 WSBT
I-94 and US-31 interchange in Berrien County to open early next week
MDOT was hoping to have the interchange open this weekend. But a rain delay has instead pushed that back to early next week. The interchange at I-94 and US-31 will open in Berrien County, Michigan after years of waiting. The total cost to complete the connection is $121.5 million dollars.
abc57.com
Kids at Coloma Elementary School celebrate Halloween Monday
COLOMA, Mich. - Kids at Coloma Elementary School were in the spooky spirit on Monday as Halloween festivities got underway. Despite the rainy weather, the kids still looked forward to trick or treating in their neighborhoods after school.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police detain burglary suspect
Some quick work by South Bend Police who nabbed a burglary suspect on the city’s west side. It was just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, when officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of Western Avenue to investigate a possible burglary in-progress. Upon arrival,...
22 WSBT
City of South Bend offers utility assistance programs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Energy companies are predicting you will be paying 17% more on your heating bill this winter. To offset rising costs, the City of South Bend wants to help those who qualify with their utilities. They're offering assistance through different programs. There are two programs...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for October 31 - November 7
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
WNDU
Leaf me be; South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program kicks off on Halloween
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October 31st is more than Halloween this year. It’s also the first day of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program. City Crews are going house to house all over the city, clearing yards of fallen leaves. Last year, the program collected 41,462 cubic yards...
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo says howler monkey passed away
Sad news to share, in a Facebook post, The Potawatomi Zoo said that their howler monkey, Eva died last week. She was 16 years old.
WNDU
Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
abc57.com
Nationwide diesel shortage, how it will impact Michiana residents
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The U.S. is facing a nationwide diesel shortage due to many factors including refinery outages, long-lasting effects of Covid, and the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the daunting statistic being spread that the U.S. only has enough supply of diesel to last 25 days does not mean trucks will be on empty in 25 days.
WNDU
NICU patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Babies at Beacon Children’s Hospital got a treat on Monday!. The NICU patients dressed up for their very first Halloween, and the pictures are just adorable! The photo-op was part of Beacon’s goal of connecting, with heart, to their patients and families. These...
Benton Harbor’s rushed lead pipe replacement nearly complete
Michigan officials said Wednesday that nearly all of the lead pipes in Benton Harbor have been replaced roughly a year after a lead water crisis forced residents to avoid their tap water and use bottled water for simple tasks like cooking and drinking.
Comments / 0