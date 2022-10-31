Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AccessAtlanta
Win tickets to the Georgia Festival of Trees, a holiday extravaganza in Atlanta
We all know the holidays can be stressful, but we’re here to help!. Access Atlanta is giving away five pairs of tickets to the Georgia Festival of Trees. This event runs from Saturday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Downtown Atlanta — just in time for the holiday season.
secretatlanta.co
One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta
It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta
So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?
spoonuniversity.com
Top 5 Best Restaurants in Inman Park
Inman Park is one of my favorite areas in Atlanta. Not only is the food amazing, but it is a great place to walk around and explore. Going to Inman Park on a weekend night is always super fun thanks to the lively environment. They have great options for whatever you're looking for, whether that's dinner, drinks, or dessert. Here is a list of my five favorite restaurants in Inman Park.
luxury-houses.net
Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Thrillist
13 Completely Free Things to Do in Atlanta
It’s hard to argue with the age-old saying that the best things in life are free. The world can get pretty expensive at times, and whether you’re financially down on your luck or just not in the mood to go out and spend all of your hard-earned money, we understand. That’s why we’ve put together a list of Atlanta’s more cost-efficient moves. From free admission days at some of the city’s most important attractions and public hangout spots to recurring weekly events and major festivals, here are 13 completely free but totally fun things to do in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Roswell restaurant serves up coffee, cocktails, and live music
ROSWELL, Ga. - What’s in a name? For Kadijah Vickers … a lot. "It was a serendipity moment," says Vickers of finding the space in which to build her own business. After all, it was on the ground floor of an apartment building in Roswell called … Vickers!
luxury-houses.net
This $2.999M Estate Truly Checks All The Boxes that You Have in Mind for a Fabulous Living in Atlanta, GA
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home beautifully maintained and move-in ready now available for sale. This home located at 3026 W Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,162 square feet of living spaces. Call Adrian Schmidt (404 229-6777, 404 948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
City’s First Teriyaki Madness Opens November 1
Local resident Gonzalo de Aristegui is behind the new Seattle-style Teriyaki shop with plans to open a location in Sandy Springs and Decatur next.
Family Free Day at Children's Museum of Atlanta
Families are invited to enjoy an interactive day at Children’s Museum of Atlanta free of charge. Families must register in advance for Session A or B. Walk-up tickets are not available. Registration can be completed here beginning Nov. 8.
AccessAtlanta
One of Esquire’s ‘Best Gay Bars’ has an unmarked entrance behind an Atlanta Chipotle
Atlanta is rich with pride. LGBTQ+ culture thrives in the city year-round, with annual events like Black Gay Pride and Atlanta Pride, installations like the iconic Rainbow Crosswalk, and diverse neighborhoods filled with bars and restaurants from Mary’s to Blake’s On The Park. It’s a place where you can show your pride at any time.
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy Delicious Dishes And Even Better Drinks During This Pop-Up Fish Fry At Aria Atlanta
Aria Atlanta is just one of the top tier restaurants Atlanta has the pleasure of being able to visit. Typically a restaurant that’s visited for it’s ambiance and more decadent dishes, Aria is planning to lure patrons in this Thursday to enjoy a fish fry pop-up! Chef Klaskala...
WSB-TV presents: Celebrating Glenn Burns
WSB-TV Channel 2 presents a special saluting Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and his retirement after 40 years of service to the people of North Georgia. In this one-hour special, the station looks back at Glenn’s legacy. From where it all started in West Palm Beach, Florida to his 40 storied years at WSB-TV.
atlantafi.com
Now Casting In Atlanta: ‘Holiday Road’ Movie
Mark Wahlberg and MIchelle Monaghan star in Holiday Road, the working title of a new feature-length movie holding casting calls in Atlanta, Georgia. The production is hiring a bunch of actors and extras to appear in upcoming scenes. Keep reading to see the casting call details. Holiday Road Casting Call...
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
thecitymenus.com
Heirloom Market, Heirloom Donuts Join The Avenue Peachtree City
The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, announced today it is welcoming two new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. Celebrating their openings in November 2022 are Heirloom Market Co. and Heirloom Donuts. The two retailers will find their new homes at the shopping center after their former building burned in September in a tragic fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta family wants strict penalties for street racers after loved one's death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is urging more be done about the dangerous street racing trend after a family member's death. While law enforcement and metro Atlanta courts have worked to try and catch and charge street racers, multiple events in the last few weeks have shown many of the dangerous drivers haven't gotten the message.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6
ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Start off the week with spooky Halloween plans, and end it with a rockin' benefit concert. Or, how about a taste of Kennesaw and a complete immersion into Native American culture? We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Comments / 0