WRDW-TV
Hunters’ gunshots give firefighters a scare in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters battling a brush blaze Wednesday afternoon got a scare when they thought someone was shooting at them. It happened around 5:15 p.m. as crews were fighting a fire in the woods in the 200 block of Scottsdale Road off Pepper Branch Road in Aiken County.
live5news.com
Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
coladaily.com
Earthquake strikes the Midlands once again
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake Sunday night around 9:33 p.m., 14 km southeast of Elgin. According to USGS, the 2.45 magnitude earthquake was reported near the Fort Jackson Military Reservation. The earthquake was felt across the Midlands, with reports as far as Sumter County. South Carolina...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Lake Murray Dam Ride and Concert to benefit 9/11 Remembrance Foundation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Infidels VMC South Carolina and the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation will be hosting a concert at the Icehouse Amphitheater and a Motorcycle ride to provide scholarship funds for children of service members who have served since 9/11. This is the fifth year of the event...
WIS-TV
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
WIS-TV
Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
WIS-TV
Crash leaves pedestrian dead in Richland County over Halloween weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of Florence as the victim in Saturday’s pedestrian crash. Rutherford said, “We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident.”. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it...
WYFF4.com
3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend
ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
Accident on Platt Springs Road leaves one dead
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington woman is dead after an accident on Platt Springs Road Tuesday morning. 37-year-old Takkia Sierra Dawkins of Lake View was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Officials say the two-car accident happened at the intersection of Platt...
WLTX.com
South Carolina earthquakes return with rumble under Fort Jackson, USGS data shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of relative quiet, South Carolina's Midlands once again came alive with the rumble of seismic activity. But this time, maps suggest it didn't originate in Kershaw County. While data is still preliminary, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was responsible...
WRDW-TV
At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it was assisting the Johnston Police Department in investigating a shooting. A man was reportedly shot in the lower back Tuesday in the 600 block of Ridge Road in an incident that was reported around 10:20 a.m.
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Highs will continue in the the 70s for the workweek and reach the 80s this weekend, and we are tracking two hurricanes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cloud cover and areas of fog will greet us this Wednesday morning with clearing by late morning. Temperatures will settle in the mid and upper 70s this week and the 80s this weekend. We are watching Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin. FIRST ALERT SUMMARY. We will...
WIS-TV
Columbia gas prices fall before Halloween
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gas prices for drivers in Columbia improved in the week leading up to Halloween. GasBuddy said prices fell 5.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.15 a gallon. The website said it surveyed 350 stations across Columbia. Overall prices dropped 7.7 cents per gallon over the month but...
Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
WIS-TV
Halloween weekend crash in Lexington County leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Friday night crash left one person dead in Lexington County. Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Jessica Ann Shiltz, 38, of West Columbia as the victim. Fisher said Shiltz was driving east on Alexander Rd at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 28 when she went over the...
County music singer Travis Tritt cancels Friday’s show in Florence because of knee injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTW) — A knee injury has forced country music singer Travis Tritt to cancel his November tour stops, including one in Florence. Tritt, 59, had been scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Florence Center as part of his “Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson and the War Hippies. In a […]
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
WIS-TV
Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
