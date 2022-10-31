ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

WRDW-TV

Hunters’ gunshots give firefighters a scare in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters battling a brush blaze Wednesday afternoon got a scare when they thought someone was shooting at them. It happened around 5:15 p.m. as crews were fighting a fire in the woods in the 200 block of Scottsdale Road off Pepper Branch Road in Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
ELGIN, SC
coladaily.com

WIS-TV

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
COLUMBIA, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend

ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
News19 WLTX

Accident on Platt Springs Road leaves one dead

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington woman is dead after an accident on Platt Springs Road Tuesday morning. 37-year-old Takkia Sierra Dawkins of Lake View was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Officials say the two-car accident happened at the intersection of Platt...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it was assisting the Johnston Police Department in investigating a shooting. A man was reportedly shot in the lower back Tuesday in the 600 block of Ridge Road in an incident that was reported around 10:20 a.m.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia gas prices fall before Halloween

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gas prices for drivers in Columbia improved in the week leading up to Halloween. GasBuddy said prices fell 5.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.15 a gallon. The website said it surveyed 350 stations across Columbia. Overall prices dropped 7.7 cents per gallon over the month but...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

WIS-TV

Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
COLUMBIA, SC

