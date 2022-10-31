Read full article on original website
Rangers choppered in to rescue two ADK hikers badly injured in separate falls on same day
On Saturday, a 40-year-old woman from Newark, New York, slipped on ice near the summit of Mount Marcy, the state’s highest peak. She slid 30 feet before slamming into a rock, fracturing her leg. Due to her extreme location and severity of her injury, New York State Department of...
Crews battle fire at former Rochester hotel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters were on the scene of a large fire response at a former hotel in Rochester Wednesday night. They were called to the former hotel on St. Paul Street near East Main Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Fire officials say they found a large amount of fire and heavy smoke on […]
Police investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting in Rochester
Details are limited at this time.
Two injured after ‘loud bang’ in Rochester parking garage
Details are limited at this time.
WHEC TV-10
Woman hit by car in Rochester
A woman in her 20s was hit by a car on the city’s southwest side Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police say this happened around 4:30 p.m. on Genesee Street just south of Congress Avenue. The woman has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police have not said whether...
13 WHAM
Electrical workers injured during explosion downtown
Rochester, N.Y. — Two electrical workers were burned when a live transformer they were working to remove exploded Monday morning. Reports of an explosion came in around 9:40 a.m. at the Gannett Building, the former home of the Democrat & Chronicle, at the corner of Broad Street and Exchange Boulevard.
13 WHAM
MCSO: Investigating fatal car crash on West Ridge Road in Parma
Parma, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal car crash on West Ridge Road in Parma on Sunday. Police say it was a single car crash in which the driver had died. No one else was inside the vehicle. The cause of the accident is...
WHEC TV-10
Two-alarm fire at old Radisson Hotel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Rochester. It’s at the old Radisson Hotel. That’s the high-rise hotel on East Main Street near the river. The Rochester Fire Fighters Association tweeted out the information around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. News10NBC has a crew...
13 WHAM
Police identify body found in Livingston County
Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body found in a creek in Lakeville last week belonged to a missing man. Daniel Wnuk was reported missing Oct. 24, when a family member was unable to reach him by phone. His body was found Oct....
Caught on camera: Rochester food pantry ransacked twice
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester was ransacked twice in two weeks, according to police. It happened on October 22 and again on Halloween night. Food pantry administrator Maribeth Weed says during the first incident, a man broke a window to enter and stole laundry soap, shampoo, and other products people […]
wutv29.com
Buffalo man in critical condition after being shot on Halloween
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday night. Investigators said a Buffalo man, 22, was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of East Ferry Street just before 9 p.m. The victim was taken to ECMC where police said he was in critical condition...
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Loaded gun in middle school, 13-year-old, 14-year-old detained
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens were detained Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a loaded gun brought to the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School (AHS), officers with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to AHS for the report of a...
Allure nightclub shut down after shooting, stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October. In the closure order, Evans says a large fight between two groups of women inside the club led to a stabbing on October 14. He says security guards […]
13 WHAM
Gun found inside Rochester charter school
Rochester, N.Y. — Police recovered gun from inside a charter school in the city Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the Academy of Health Sciences on Lake Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a report of recovered firearm. Two students were allegedly in possession of a loaded semiautomatic handgun inside the...
13 WHAM
Minor car crash leads to gun arrest Sunday night
Rochester, N.Y. — A minor car crash lead police to a weapons' arrest. Around 11:30 Sunday night police responded to the parking lot of Norton Village apartments for a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they found a minor crash, in which a car had backed into a parked, unoccupied...
Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch
Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
13 WHAM
Firefighters battle house fire on Wickwine Lane
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire Department responded to Wickwine Lane for the report of a house fire on Saturday. Fire Chief Mark Cholach says the house is unstable and possibly may have to be demolished. Wickwine Lane is currently closed to all vehicular traffic while the Fire Department...
Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting, 1 in critical condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two injured. Police say that around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Masten Avenue. Detectives found that two men had been shot at a part. A 20-year-old is listed in stable condition...
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
13 WHAM
Man shot early Monday morning on Sullivan St. in Rochester
Rochester, NY — Officers responded to the area of Joseph Ave and Clifford Ave around 5:30 this morning for the report of a person shot. On scene, officers found a 37-year-old male who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Police believe he was...
