HBCU scholarship established in honor of Ambassador Andrew Young

ATLANTA — Many leaders and state legislators gathered at the steps of the Georgia Capitol to announce a new national scholarship program to help students who want to attend historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

On Friday, the Andrew Young HBCU Scholarship Program was announced to help students in critical need.

The purpose of the scholarship program is to encourage future generations of students to become ambassadors and share the vision of Dr. King and Ambassador Young with the nation and the world.

The scholarship was also created for an “educational ecosystem” to help support high-school students taking the Civil Rights: A Global Perspective class who are interested in attending a HBCU.

The program was launched with seed funding through McGraw Hill Education and Good of All, a nonprofit, nonpartisan education organization.

