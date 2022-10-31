ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Suspect arrested after man, woman found dead in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood

By Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News
 6 days ago
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in the Georgetown neighborhood.

According to police, around 4:15 p.m., officers received a call about two “down subjects” in a unit inside the Martin Court Apartments on Fourth Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman dead on the scene.

Detectives are investigating to determine how they were injured.

Jennine Cross says she was a dear friend of the female victim. “She would give you the shoes off her feet,” said Cross.

The Seattle Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to process evidence at the scene.

Detectives booked a 42-year-old man into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide on Monday.

Police will continue investigating this incident but say they do not believe it was a “random homicide.”

People who live at the Martin Court Apartments told KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan that the suspect is behind bars, but they still feel on edge.

“It’s really not a safe place, it’s not,” said Jim, a resident.

The Martin Court Apartments are managed by the Low Income Housing Institute. LIHI executive director Sharon Lee says the complex is transitional housing for homeless people. Tenants can live there for up to two years, but there are some extenuating circumstances. Lee claims LIHI has been running the shelter for the past 20 years.

“The big problem is we have an illegal encampment in the back,” said Lee. “So they are, on a constant basis, trying to break in, and we have not been successful in getting SPD to do anything.”

Lee says LIHI installed a $15,000 gate to keep them at bay. However, that gate is constantly broken.

“It’s a steppingstone into housing, but over time, the neighborhood has gotten really rough,” said Lee.

Dana Wolk owns Seattle Stoneworld next door. He says the nearby encampment and the apartment complex have made the intersection of Michigan and 4th a crime magnet. He blames city officials for turning a blind eye to the area.

“It’s scary for our people,” said Wolk. “It’s scary for everyone up and down the street.”

