Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas ISD Receiving New Electric School Buses as Part of Infrastructure LawLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'
Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
LeBron James Applauds Russell Westbrook After Lakers Beat Nuggets
The point guard has come off the bench in two games so far this season, scoring 18 points in both games.
WITN
Hornets fall to Kings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 for their second straight win. Huerter and Mitchell combined to go 10...
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Stephen Curry lets out his frustrations after Golden State Warriors loss to Miami Heat
The Miami Heat have been struggling to start the season, but they took a step forward on Tuesday night when they defeated Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 116-109. The win dropped the Warriors to a 3-5 record, and Curry admitted that he and his mates...
Kevin Durant scores 36 as Nets top Pacers, snap skid
Kevin Durant scored 36 points as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game losing streak by fending off several comeback attempts
Steve Nash Out As Nets Head Coach | NBA Tracker
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview
Despite their record, the Orlando Magic have been within striking distance in almost every game this season. They’ve established an identity of a team that gets to the rim, draws contact and gets to the line, uses their size to control the glass, and plays hard night in and night out.
Magic Point to Turnovers as Reason Behind Collapse vs. Thunder
The Orlando Magic fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night, in large part to committing 25 turnovers, leading to 30 points for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company.
lastwordonsports.com
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Predictions
The Golden State Warriors against Orlando Magic predictions is for their match on Friday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Golden State is 11th at 3-4 in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. The Warriors will meet the Miami Heat before this match; Golden State won over the Heat 123-110 in their first meeting of the season.
NBA MVP race 2022-23: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic with early lead
In a rare feat, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the NBA MVP award in back-to-back seasons. Bill Russell,
FanSided
294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0