Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'

Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WITN

Hornets fall to Kings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 for their second straight win. Huerter and Mitchell combined to go 10...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview

Despite their record, the Orlando Magic have been within striking distance in almost every game this season. They’ve established an identity of a team that gets to the rim, draws contact and gets to the line, uses their size to control the glass, and plays hard night in and night out.
ORLANDO, FL
lastwordonsports.com

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Predictions

The Golden State Warriors against Orlando Magic predictions is for their match on Friday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Golden State is 11th at 3-4 in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. The Warriors will meet the Miami Heat before this match; Golden State won over the Heat 123-110 in their first meeting of the season.
ORLANDO, FL
FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

