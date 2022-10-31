ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Breeze

New names positioned to take at-large city council seats

PAWTUCKET – The biggest shake-up in the local election this season in Pawtucket will be the change in two at-large seats on the City Council, after one member did not seek re-election and another failed to secure winning votes in September’s primary. At-large member Elena Vasquez did not...
PAWTUCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

First Student says tentative agreement reached with union to avert strike

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — First Student, Inc. said Tuesday that a tentative agreement has been reached with Union SEIU 1199 New England to avert a bus strike. “First Student is pleased to have reached a tentative contract agreement with SEIU 1199,” Frank McMahon, spokesperson for First Student, told ABC 6 News in part in a statement.
WEST WARWICK, RI
wgbh.org

In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test

Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

New Gateway Center more than a new RWP Zoo entrance

The Gateway Center, funded by ARPA federal pandemic recovery funds will “serve as a tourism destination and community event space”, according to the City of Providence that held an unveiling of a new colorful placemaker and Center, 14 months after the project began. Participating officials included Mayor Jorge...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft

ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
ATTLEBORO, MA

