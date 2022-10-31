Read full article on original website
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Valley Breeze
New names positioned to take at-large city council seats
PAWTUCKET – The biggest shake-up in the local election this season in Pawtucket will be the change in two at-large seats on the City Council, after one member did not seek re-election and another failed to secure winning votes in September’s primary. At-large member Elena Vasquez did not...
Coventry Wiccan church granted zoning permit
Earlier this year, the town's zoning board declined to approve the permit for The Horn and Cauldron Church of Earth, even though the church has been practicing here since 2009.
Valley Breeze
With new restaurants looking to come to NP, council explores more liquor licenses
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Various people are making significant investments to bring restaurants to North Providence even though they have no guarantee that they’ll be able to land a license to serve liquor, says one local councilman. Council President Dino Autiello told The North Providence Breeze that he thinks...
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
$90 million mixed-use development opens in Providence
City and state leaders celebrated the completion of a brand new mixed-use development in Providence Wednesday.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
Warwick Public Schools getting new school safety chief
The new school safety chief will plan programs to reduce school violence and train staff, as well as oversee emergency response protocols and coordination.
rinewstoday.com
Tiny house joins tents for homeless at State House again. Where are those 274 new beds?
Housing advocates were back at the RI State House where rows of tents have appeared again this year, set up along both edges of the Smith Street courtyard entrance. The group has a new feature. A Pallet Shelter, or “tiny house”, which was in the process of being set up yesterday.
Turnto10.com
McKee to sign executive order to establish new leadership for Overdose Task Force
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to sign an executive order that establishes new leadership roles in the Overdose Task Force for Prevention and Intervention. The new positions include a full-time director and a new community co-chair. McKee, who is running for a full term as governor, will...
ABC6.com
First Student says tentative agreement reached with union to avert strike
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — First Student, Inc. said Tuesday that a tentative agreement has been reached with Union SEIU 1199 New England to avert a bus strike. “First Student is pleased to have reached a tentative contract agreement with SEIU 1199,” Frank McMahon, spokesperson for First Student, told ABC 6 News in part in a statement.
wgbh.org
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
rinewstoday.com
New Gateway Center more than a new RWP Zoo entrance
The Gateway Center, funded by ARPA federal pandemic recovery funds will “serve as a tourism destination and community event space”, according to the City of Providence that held an unveiling of a new colorful placemaker and Center, 14 months after the project began. Participating officials included Mayor Jorge...
ABC6.com
Parents warn of serious consequences by potential bus driver strike
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — As union bus drivers and monitors of First Student threaten a strike beginning this Wednesday, parents in West Warwick warn of serious side effects for children and families. Members of SEIU 1199 are calling for 30 hours of guaranteed work each week. They threatened...
New location for Newport skate park approved
Long-laid plans to build a public skate park in Newport have taken a step forward after a brief halt.
$82 million in federal grants to help extend life of Pell Bridge
Rhode Island's congressional delegation joined state and local officials Monday to celebrate an $82.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's INFRA Grant Program to help make the upgrades to New England's longest suspension bridge.
RI Kids Count director to step down after nearly 30 years
"I just have real excitement because I'm so excited for the organization's future," she said.
Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft
ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
ZIP code 01529: Millville, small-town America that 'gets in your blood'
The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01529, Millville. It has been said that once you move to this small town, you may never leave. “It is a special place many never heard of but...
