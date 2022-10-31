The other day I was looking for a pair of shoes. In the process, I rediscovered a pair of sandals. I hadn’t laid eyes on them for years! Correction: DECADES!. I was surprised to find them in excellent condition. I wore them only a few times. They were a “Sidewalk Sale” bargain from LOGAN’S Men’s wear. Logan’s was located in a classic multi-story building located on Liberty Street South of the picket-fenced one-story building on the corner of Third and Liberty. Today, Logan’s building is a memory only for people my age or older. It was demolished and replaced by the modern building that housed Cady’s Hallmark Card and Gift Shop.

WARREN, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO