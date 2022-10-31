Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Green Wave! Oswayo Valley Eliminates Four-Time Defending D9 Champion, 2-Time State Champion Clarion; Top-Seeded ECC Advances
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. – Oswayo Valley put an end to Clarion’s run of District 9 dominance, earning a 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15) win in the Class 1A semifinals on Tuesday. Rewatch the match:. Clarion was the four-time defending District 9 champion, as well as back-to-back state champions. The...
yourdailylocal.com
Brokenstraw/Sugar Grove Edges Pine Grove for Top Spot in Opening Week of Penn York Winter Trap League
The Penn York Winter Trap League started the season off on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Pine Grove with 85 shooters present. There was not a perfect score shot. High Sub Junior Male was Hunter Kestler with 35, High Sub Junior Female was Isabella Hurlbut with 41, High Junior Male was a tie with KC Johnson and Jayden Garris shooting 45, High Junior Female was Lydia Covert with 43, High Lady was Cindy Cable with 48, High Vet was Kim Milford with 48, High Senior Vet was Greg Wassman with 46, and High Super Senior Vet was a tie with Spear Proukou and Brian Westerdahl shooting 47.
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania, Warren County
Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of gas in Warren County is $4.020. This week’s average...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Cole Swindell sells out Warner Theatre in Erie, PA
People with their flannel shirts, baseball hats and cowboy/cowgirl boots lined State Street in downtown Erie, PA on October 20th, 2022 for the Back Down to the Bar Tour which featured Cole Swindell and special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe. They played at the newly renovated Warner Theatre to...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Erie, PA
Sitting on the south shore of Lake Erie, the city of Erie is the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania, with a 94,831 population as of the 2020 census. It’s named after the Native Americans called the Erie indigenous people, who were the first settlers in the area until the mid-17th century.
wesb.com
Bradford Township Wildfire
A wildfire destroyed over 11 acres in Bradford Township Sunday afternoon. Township firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 PM to a location on Lang Maid Lane, and arrived to find a rapidly-spreading wildfire. Mutual aid was provided by Derrick City, Rew, Lewis Run, Corydon Township, Lafayette Township, Smethport, Port Allegany...
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Penn
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Penn – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Penn is an adult male Labrador Retriever mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Penn is laid-back, very lovable, and sweet. Penn came to the rescue...
ptonline.com
Matrix Tool: Welcome to the Family
There are four things you’re never far from at Matrix Tool: a journeyman tool and die maker, a degreed plastics engineer, some form of magnifying equipment, and family. The Fairview, Pa., moldmaker and injection molder celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022, adapting and evolving over the five decades since David W. Lewis, Sr. and Robert D. Schuster first set up shop in the two-car garage of Lewis’s father-in-law in February 1972.
wnynewsnow.com
Frewsburg Halloween “Black Face” Photos Spark Public Outrage
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – A costume is prompting outrage from some residents in our area, after two people dressed in what appears to be “black face” this Halloween. We spoke with a local mother who took to social media to raise her concerns. “They took...
wnynewsnow.com
Out-Of-District Students Break Into Jamestown High School
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two out-of-district students broke into Jamestown High School recently in an attempt to steal from the building. Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker announced the news on Tuesday in a statement to the media. Whitaker said in part, “we have become aware...
Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City
One person is dead following a car crash just east of Union City on Monday. According to Erie County 911, the accident happened around 2:20 p.m. along Route 6N, just east of downtown Union City. Authorities shut down that area of 6N and re-routed traffic around the scene. There is no word on what may […]
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: Sandals, Sidewalk Sales, and Old Stores
The other day I was looking for a pair of shoes. In the process, I rediscovered a pair of sandals. I hadn’t laid eyes on them for years! Correction: DECADES!. I was surprised to find them in excellent condition. I wore them only a few times. They were a “Sidewalk Sale” bargain from LOGAN’S Men’s wear. Logan’s was located in a classic multi-story building located on Liberty Street South of the picket-fenced one-story building on the corner of Third and Liberty. Today, Logan’s building is a memory only for people my age or older. It was demolished and replaced by the modern building that housed Cady’s Hallmark Card and Gift Shop.
yourdailylocal.com
East Forest HS to Hold Veterans Day Event
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – East Forest will hold a Veterans Day assembly in the gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 9 – 10 a.m. to honor veterans. Students will show their gratitude for those that served our country. There will be student speakers and performances by the elementary and high school chorus.
WKBW-TV
Chautauqua County voters talk issues top of mind ahead of Election Day
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — With just days to go voters are ready for Election Day, especially in Chautauqua County. "I am gonna vote," Bill Matteson, a Fredonia voter said. Some voters like Rich Meek are heading to the polling sites with several key issues top of mind. "All...
wrfalp.com
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours in Greater Jamestown Area
Today is Halloween and there are a variety of Trick-or-Treating hours for municipalities around Jamestown. City of Jamestown – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Celoron – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town of Ellicott – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Falconer – 5:00...
Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion
The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $1 billion. At Lucky’s Food Mart on State Street, dozens of residents bought Powerball tickets. One employee said some customers are buying multiple tickets to maximize their odds. He added that the owner of Lucky’s hopes to sell a winning ticket. “It would be very nice. It’s like […]
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash in Crawford County
EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured and taken to a nearby hospital after he crashed his bike on Wolf Road last week. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24, on Wolf Road in East Mead Township, Crawford County.
Gravity Hill: Is there a scientific explanation?
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Gravity Hill has attracted hundreds over the years, including YouTubers trying to test out the supposed supernatural phenomenon. The idea here is that you drive downhill on Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township toward the intersection at Wyndemere Road, then stop and put on your four-ways.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Identify Man Arrested Following Standoff in Albion
We have new details on the incident which caused Pennsylvania State Police to surround a western Erie County home for hours. It started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a domestic disturbance in Albion. Troopers said Matthew James Duda threatened to shoot some of his family members and...
