Bakersfield, CA

Join 17 News at Sunrise for our annual Spooktacular

By Jose Franco
 3 days ago

Rise and shine with us on Halloween morning for the annual Sunrise Spooktacular!

Join Maddie Janssen, Alex Fisher and Kevin Charette on Monday, October 31 beginning at 5 a.m. The festivities will take place outside our studios at the corner M and 22nd streets in Downtown Bakersfield.

Kids are invited to put on their scariest, funniest and most creative costumes for fun, games and prizes all morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. during 17 News at Sunrise.

There will be family-friendly fun, treats and music as we show off your costumes!

We will have prizes for the most creative costumes judged by a panel of judges including Mayor Karen Goh, Kern Public Health Media coordinator Michelle Corson and Steve Murray of Murray Family Farms.

Prizes include:

  • Bikes and a rock climbing party from Action Sports
  • Family Four Packs for an hour of gaming from eSports Center
  • Family Four Packs to Murray Family Farms
  • $100 gift cards from WSS Shoes and Samco
  • Gift baskets courtesy of Stay Focused Ministries
  • Little Caesars Pizza, Raising Canes certificates
  • Passes for Holiday Lights at CALM

Be sure to join us Halloween morning for a “spooktacluar” time!

