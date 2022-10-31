Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles head to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football. Philadelphia has won its first seven games and has been favored in every game this season. Despite being asked to lay points in each game, the Eagles have rewarded bettors with a solid 5-2 (71.4%) against the spread (ATS) mark.

