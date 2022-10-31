Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
abccolumbia.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Elgin
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— On Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Elgin in the Fort Jackson reservation just after 9:30 p.m. This year alone the South Carolina emergency management division says there have been more than 80 earthquakes reported in Kershaw County. For more information,...
WIS-TV
Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
coladaily.com
Earthquake strikes the Midlands once again
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake Sunday night around 9:33 p.m., 14 km southeast of Elgin. According to USGS, the 2.45 magnitude earthquake was reported near the Fort Jackson Military Reservation. The earthquake was felt across the Midlands, with reports as far as Sumter County. South Carolina...
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
WLTX.com
South Carolina earthquakes return with rumble under Fort Jackson, USGS data shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of relative quiet, South Carolina's Midlands once again came alive with the rumble of seismic activity. But this time, maps suggest it didn't originate in Kershaw County. While data is still preliminary, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was responsible...
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
wach.com
Person identified in Platt Springs Road crash Tuesday Morning
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died in a two-car crash on Platt Springs Road and Cross Road early Tuesday Morning. The Coroner's office says 37-year-old Takkia Dawkins was fatally injured while attempting to turn onto Platt Springs Road from Sandy...
live5news.com
McMaster requests disaster declaration as Ian costs reach $25M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor requested a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday to help residents in several Lowcountry counties affected by Hurricane Ian. Gov. Henry McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The assessments...
WIS-TV
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
Accident on Platt Springs Road leaves one dead
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington woman is dead after an accident on Platt Springs Road Tuesday morning. 37-year-old Takkia Sierra Dawkins of Lake View was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Officials say the two-car accident happened at the intersection of Platt...
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
wach.com
Columbia Police seek 'vehicle of interest' in fatal shooting investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is looking to locate the car pictured above and its occupants to help solve Saturday's deadly shooting of an elderly man at Spring Lake Apartments. Police say it is believed that the victim was the unintended target at this time. If...
WIS-TV
Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Wednesday Headlines: Columbia police search for vehicle connected to fatal shooting & Sumter deputies arrest robbery suspect
Wednesday headlines: Columbia police search for a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting. Sumter county deputies arrest a robbery suspect.
The National Weather Service is looking for new spotters
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sign-Up Information for Skywarn Training can be found here. The National Weather Service in Columbia is seeking anyone from the Midlands that would be interested in helping out during severe weather. During inclement weather here in the Midlands storm reports give us an idea what is...
Months of preparation in the works to get ready for Sumter's annual Fantasy of Lights
SUMTER, S.C. — If you come to Swan Lake Iris Gardens, you might see crew members hanging up lights. They’re getting ready for the Fantasy of Lights. "Right now it looks like mad chaos," Parks and Gardens Specialist Jontia Williams explained. "We’re prepping in the middle of getting everything up for lights."
County music singer Travis Tritt cancels Friday’s show in Florence because of knee injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTW) — A knee injury has forced country music singer Travis Tritt to cancel his November tour stops, including one in Florence. Tritt, 59, had been scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Florence Center as part of his “Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson and the War Hippies. In a […]
Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
wach.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
WIS-TV
Two men sentenced in Lexington County triple murder case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in a triple murder case in Lexington County. Prosecutors said Jeremy S. Cornish, 41, of Columbia, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, 24, of Columbia both received life sentences for the murders of three men during a home invasion.
