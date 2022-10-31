ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

abccolumbia.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— On Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Elgin in the Fort Jackson reservation just after 9:30 p.m. This year alone the South Carolina emergency management division says there have been more than 80 earthquakes reported in Kershaw County. For more information,...
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Earthquake strikes the Midlands once again

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake Sunday night around 9:33 p.m., 14 km southeast of Elgin. According to USGS, the 2.45 magnitude earthquake was reported near the Fort Jackson Military Reservation. The earthquake was felt across the Midlands, with reports as far as Sumter County. South Carolina...
ELGIN, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Person identified in Platt Springs Road crash Tuesday Morning

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died in a two-car crash on Platt Springs Road and Cross Road early Tuesday Morning. The Coroner's office says 37-year-old Takkia Dawkins was fatally injured while attempting to turn onto Platt Springs Road from Sandy...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

McMaster requests disaster declaration as Ian costs reach $25M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor requested a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday to help residents in several Lowcountry counties affected by Hurricane Ian. Gov. Henry McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The assessments...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Accident on Platt Springs Road leaves one dead

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington woman is dead after an accident on Platt Springs Road Tuesday morning. 37-year-old Takkia Sierra Dawkins of Lake View was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Officials say the two-car accident happened at the intersection of Platt...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

The National Weather Service is looking for new spotters

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sign-Up Information for Skywarn Training can be found here. The National Weather Service in Columbia is seeking anyone from the Midlands that would be interested in helping out during severe weather. During inclement weather here in the Midlands storm reports give us an idea what is...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two men sentenced in Lexington County triple murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in a triple murder case in Lexington County. Prosecutors said Jeremy S. Cornish, 41, of Columbia, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, 24, of Columbia both received life sentences for the murders of three men during a home invasion.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

