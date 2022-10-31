ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PennLive.com

Central Pa. business damaged during shooting

An overnight shooting in Lancaster damaged a local business, but did not hurt anyone, city police said. About 70 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, reported just after 2 a.m. on the 600 block of East Walnut Street, police said. Police said a “commercial property” was...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Police in Lancaster County respond to stabbing incident

MARIETTA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at the intersection of W. Market Street and S. Waterford Avenue in Marietta at around 9:35 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating Lancaster County stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Lancaster County. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, a call came in at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to report a stabbing. Officials say that one person was injured at 5 West Market Street in Marietta Borough. It is...
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

State Police looking for missing Dauphin County man

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Dauphin County man. According to State Police, Matthew Wayne Bachman was reported missing after not being seen since October 31 at 2:30 p.m. Bachman was last seen on Robin Lane in South Hanover Township and was believed...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man found inside burning home in Reading

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who died after being rescued from a burning home in Reading over the weekend. The victim, Joshua Morganti, 24, died Saturday morning after being taken to Reading Hospital from the scene of the fire in the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner's office.
READING, PA
sauconsource.com

DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say

An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Wertzville Road reopens at I-81 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of a road at a busy Cumberland County intersection Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes for Wertzville Road/Route 944 were shut down for several hours from Good Hope Road to I-81 Exit 61. There were significant backups in the area. Crews...
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
WGAL

Train crash at Strasburg Railroad in Lancaster County

A locomotive train crashed on Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. According to a spokesperson for the Strasburg Railroad, a low-speed locomotive from the railroad crashed into an excavator at the Leman Place Yard in Paradise at around 11:23 a.m. The crash was considered "minor," and no passengers were aboard the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital

A weekend crash sent three people to the hospital in Dauphin County. Police think the vehicle may have first been involved in a hit-and-run at Canby and Walnut streets in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after that, police said the vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3100...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

1 dead following three-vehicle crash

MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
MANHEIM, PA
FOX 43

Route 462 bridge in York County reopens after replacement

YORK, Pa. — The East Market Street bridge that spanned Mill Creek is once again open for travel. The Route 462 bridge was closed for just over a month while construction crews replaced it as part of a larger project. PennDOT says this project consists of the replacement of...
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash ID’d

Lancaster County authorities have released the name of a 69-year-old man killed in a Friday evening motorcycle crash. Lititz resident Michael Phillips was riding a motorcycle north on Route 222 around 5:17 p.m. and crashed near mile marker 33 in Manheim Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. Phillips...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

