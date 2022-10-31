Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Shots fired incident overnight at Lancaster barber shop
Lancaster city police say shots were fired at a barber shop overnight. Investigators say someone fired shots at the shop located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut Streets. According to police, no one was injured.
Central Pa. business damaged during shooting
An overnight shooting in Lancaster damaged a local business, but did not hurt anyone, city police said. About 70 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, reported just after 2 a.m. on the 600 block of East Walnut Street, police said. Police said a “commercial property” was...
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County respond to stabbing incident
MARIETTA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at the intersection of W. Market Street and S. Waterford Avenue in Marietta at around 9:35 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed...
70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
Police investigating Lancaster County stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Lancaster County. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, a call came in at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to report a stabbing. Officials say that one person was injured at 5 West Market Street in Marietta Borough. It is...
abc27.com
New charges filed in deadly Lancaster County barricade situation; officer’s shooting justified
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – New charges have been filed against a Lancaster man after a September shooting and barricade situation, and an officer’s use of force during the incident was ruled justified. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Miguel Angel Rodriguez was previously charged with...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
WGAL
About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
abc27.com
State Police looking for missing Dauphin County man
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Dauphin County man. According to State Police, Matthew Wayne Bachman was reported missing after not being seen since October 31 at 2:30 p.m. Bachman was last seen on Robin Lane in South Hanover Township and was believed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man found inside burning home in Reading
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who died after being rescued from a burning home in Reading over the weekend. The victim, Joshua Morganti, 24, died Saturday morning after being taken to Reading Hospital from the scene of the fire in the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner's office.
sauconsource.com
DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say
An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
WGAL
Wertzville Road reopens at I-81 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of a road at a busy Cumberland County intersection Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes for Wertzville Road/Route 944 were shut down for several hours from Good Hope Road to I-81 Exit 61. There were significant backups in the area. Crews...
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
WGAL
Lancaster County man charged with homicide by vehicle in 2020 crash that left woman dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is charged in a crash two years ago that left a woman dead. The district attorney's office said Frederick Kilheffer, 30, is charged with homicide by vehicle in the crash on Nov. 9, 2020, in Columbia. Investigators said surveillance video shows...
WGAL
Train crash at Strasburg Railroad in Lancaster County
A locomotive train crashed on Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. According to a spokesperson for the Strasburg Railroad, a low-speed locomotive from the railroad crashed into an excavator at the Leman Place Yard in Paradise at around 11:23 a.m. The crash was considered "minor," and no passengers were aboard the...
WGAL
Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital
A weekend crash sent three people to the hospital in Dauphin County. Police think the vehicle may have first been involved in a hit-and-run at Canby and Walnut streets in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after that, police said the vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3100...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old Dauphin County man killed over the weekend in a crash on Route 283 has been identified. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Galvin Paniagua, of Hershey, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday in Rapho Township. Paniagua...
1 dead following three-vehicle crash
MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
Route 462 bridge in York County reopens after replacement
YORK, Pa. — The East Market Street bridge that spanned Mill Creek is once again open for travel. The Route 462 bridge was closed for just over a month while construction crews replaced it as part of a larger project. PennDOT says this project consists of the replacement of...
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash ID’d
Lancaster County authorities have released the name of a 69-year-old man killed in a Friday evening motorcycle crash. Lititz resident Michael Phillips was riding a motorcycle north on Route 222 around 5:17 p.m. and crashed near mile marker 33 in Manheim Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. Phillips...
Comments / 0