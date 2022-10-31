Bowl Projections: Expect Shakeups as November Play Begins
Little changed at the top of the sport this past weekend, but that doesn’t mean things won’t change a lot going forward.
Sure, the mythical Playoff games and New Year’s Six has been pretty set the last few weeks but with big games coming up this weekend as the calendar flips to November, expect shakeups there. For now, as conference races firm up the pecking order beyond just who will win each league offers intrigue as college football enjoys a season that actually has some parity for a change.
All times Eastern.
College Football Playoff
Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Tennessee vs. Ohio State
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Georgia vs. Clemson
New Year’s Six
Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
UNC vs. LSU
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Alabama vs. TCU
Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Tulane vs. Kansas State
Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Michigan vs. Oregon
Other key bowls
Dec. 30
Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Boise State vs. Buffalo
Dec. 31
Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Maryland vs. Arkansas
Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
Mississippi State vs. N.C. S tate
Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Ole Miss vs. Illinois
