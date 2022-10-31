Bowl Projections: Expect Shakeups as November Play Begins

Little changed at the top of the sport this past weekend, but that doesn’t mean things won’t change a lot going forward.

Sure, the mythical Playoff games and New Year’s Six has been pretty set the last few weeks but with big games coming up this weekend as the calendar flips to November, expect shakeups there. For now, as conference races firm up the pecking order beyond just who will win each league offers intrigue as college football enjoys a season that actually has some parity for a change.

All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Georgia vs. Clemson

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

UNC vs. LSU

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big 12

Alabama vs. TCU

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Tulane vs. Kansas State

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Michigan vs. Oregon

Other key bowls

Dec. 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)

Mountain West vs. MAC

Boise State vs. Buffalo

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Maryland vs. Arkansas

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC

Mississippi State vs. N.C. S tate

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. Big Ten

Ole Miss vs. Illinois

Watch college football live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

More College Football Coverage: