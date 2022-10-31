ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Bowl Projections: Expect Shakeups as November Play Begins

By Richard Johnson
 3 days ago

Little changed at the top of the sport this past weekend, but that doesn’t mean things won’t change a lot going forward.

Sure, the mythical Playoff games and New Year’s Six has been pretty set the last few weeks but with big games coming up this weekend as the calendar flips to November, expect shakeups there. For now, as conference races firm up the pecking order beyond just who will win each league offers intrigue as college football enjoys a season that actually has some parity for a change.

All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Georgia vs. Clemson

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
UNC vs. LSU

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Alabama vs. TCU

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Tulane vs. Kansas State

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Michigan vs. Oregon

Other key bowls

Dec. 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Boise State vs. Buffalo

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Maryland vs. Arkansas

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
Mississippi State vs. N.C. S tate

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Ole Miss vs. Illinois

