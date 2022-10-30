ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Walking Dead's 'Outpost 22' Delivers a Jolt That's Both Shocking and Familiar

By Charlie Mason
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUBAt_0isZ7pqp00

In Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead , all roads tracks led to the mysterious Commonwealth Outpost 22 that gave the episode its title. But the to-be-expected bumpiness of the path was nothing compared to the altogether unexpected surprise that awaited at the end of the road. And that was… ? Obviously something we’ll only reveal at the end of this recap, as if you don’t already know. Now then…

As the hour began, Maggie, Gabriel and Rosita, who never met a fix they couldn’t get out of, escaped from the transfer bus that was taking them to… well, who knows? But probably to Kamchatka the same railway work camp to which Negan, Ezekiel and Kelly were sentenced. Or maybe not; the Commonwealth appeared to have other worksites, too, which allowed its troopers to separate Negan from Annie. (So… no Dead City spinoff for her? She is conspicuously missing from the first photos .)

At the same time, Daryl and Carol stalked the train, only to find that Connie was being put on it as a — “Oh, s—t,” exclaimed a trooper — designation 2. Only later would they learn that that meant that she was being taken far away, never to be seen again. Because it’s never to Disney World and back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WsNdd_0isZ7pqp00 As will happen in the post-apocalyptic wilds, Maggie, Carol, Daryl, Gabriel and Rosita all found one another like old pals bumping into each other at their favorite brunch spot. Sure, along the way, there were travails aplenty, from Rosita’s dislocated arm to a chase scene straight out of Ride With Norman Reedus to Maggie’s emotional fight with the most persistent zombie kid since Night of the Comet . But they still managed to take control of the train and save Connie.

Not that that solved all of their problems. For one thing, they still had to rescue Judith, Hershel & Co. For another, the train’s driver — d’oh! — killed himself for fear of what Pamela would do to his family if he helped them. (Takes commitment to put a railroad spike through your neck, too.)

Back at railway penance camp, Negan urged Ezekiel to put his past villainy behind him for the sake of the greater good. Grudgingly, the former king agreed to try. But he didn’t know how to unite their fellow exiles without a spark of hope. Negan would provide that, he said, making it sound like he was planning a suicide mission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aulzN_0isZ7pqp00 While they and the rest of the prisoners were loaded back onto a bus bound for Outpost 22 at the end of a long workday, Rosita pretended to be a trooper and radioed for help. Luckily, her message was received by an especially chatty operator (Yvette Nicole Brown?), who gave her more directions than anyone could remember and explained that Outpost 22 used to be — wait for it — Alexandria!

As the episode came to its conclusion, Daryl, Maggie & Co. were more fired up than ever to stick the series’ landing. “We are gonna get our kids, take back our home and make it right,” Glenn’s widow declared. “And Pamela is never gonna see it coming.” Won’t she, though? What with all of them having gone MIA and their one goal being to unseat the governor? Hit the comments with your reviews of “Outpost 22.”

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Walker's Jared Padalecki Is Determined to Appear on Prequel Independence 'In Some Way, Shape or Form'

Walker star and executive producer Jared Padalecki isn’t planning on letting something as significant as 150-plus years stand in the way of his appearing on the prequel spinoff Walker Independence, on which he also serves as an EP. The offshoot is set in the late 1800s and follows several ancestors of characters from the mothership series, which of course takes place in the present day. Even though the two shows feature very different and distant time periods, Padalecki isn’t ruling out the idea of a crossover of some sort. (After all, Matt Barr went from playing Hoyt Rawlins on Walker to...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
TVLine

Ratings: The Resident Audience Eyes Season High, La Brea Rises, Feds Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise tied for the nightly demo win, while the former also delivered Tuesday’s largest audience (with CBS in rerun mode). NBC | The Voice (with 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, read recap) and New Amsterdam (2.8 mil/0.3) were both steady week-to-week, while La Brea (3.5 mil/0.4, read recap) ticked up in both measures. ABC | BiP (2.6 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week, while The Rookie: Feds (1.8 mil/0.2) ticked down. FOX | The Resident (2.9 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) and Monarch (1.8 mil/0.2,...
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
Popculture

An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says

America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Collider

Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66

On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Adds a New Love Triangle of Sorts… With a Real-Life Twist

By now viewers know that at the end of every Big Brother season the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few fan favorite contestants make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned, Krista Allen (Taylor) sent Taylor Hale a big congratulations and teased that she would in fact, like others before her, make a pit stop at the CBS soap. “Really hope I get to meet you,” Allen shared. “Hint, hint.”
MICHIGAN STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy