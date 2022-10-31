The Iowa Department of Public Health has handed out thousands of free naloxone kits across the state since starting a new community program in February.Why it matters: In 2021, there were 258 opioid-related deaths in Iowa, up from 213 in 2020 and 157 in 2019, according to the department.But that number would be much higher if Naloxone did not become prevalent in recent years, according to a report by the IDPH.Naloxone is a rapid-working medicine that reverses an overdose by "ejecting" opioids from receptor sites on the brain.Flashback: Iowa launched a new initiative in February that provides naloxone spray kits to certain businesses, organizations and schools that request them.Eligible places include gas stations, restaurants, bars, libraries, event venues and community service providers.It's funded through the State Opioid Response Grant.By the numbers: As of the beginning of October, IDPH has passed out 2,385 kits.758 kits have been sent to 145 businesses and organizations.Six schools have received 27 kits. 100 law enforcement and emergency personnel locations have gotten 1,600 kits.How to get naloxone: People can get free naloxone for their homes without a prescription. Participating pharmacies across the state can be found here.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO