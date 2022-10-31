ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies

Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Astros-Phillies World Series Game 3 postponed until Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA -- Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed Monday by a forecast of rain throughout the evening. It will now be played Tuesday with Game 4 set for Wednesday and Game 5 on Thursday. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will...
HOUSTON, TX
South Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Phillies 7, Astros 0 (World Series Game 3)

Well, I suppose it was a newsworthy day on the South Side. Multiple sources have reported that Pedro Grifol has been hired as the 41st manager of the Chicago White Sox. Yipee. I am uninspired, to say the least, but I’m trying to keep an open mind. That’s why they play 162 games; I keep telling myself that anyway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers Making 'Hard Push' for Giants Starter

Add San Francisco pitcher Carlos Rodón to the list of starters the Texas Rangers may have interest in this offseason. The Athletic reported that the Rangers intend to make a “hard push” for the left-hander. Rodón, 29, is an eight-year MLB veteran who went 14-8 for the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Commissioner All But Confirms An Upcoming Move

The Oakland Athletics may not be called the Oakland Athletics for much longer. That’s at least what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is predicting. After years of speculation that the A’s may be on their way out and headed for Las Vegas, Manfred stated that he did not believe that the team would be staying in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Buy or Sell: Braves interest in top MLB free agents

The Braves have most of their 2023 roster set in stone, thanks to Alex Anthopoulos locking up nearly the entire team to long-term contracts. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket when coming off a 101-win campaign, but there are still some holes left to fill. And with the Braves hoping to be a top-five payroll in the upcoming years, you can expect them to be very active in free agency every offseason. This winter will be no different, especially with Dansby Swanson testing free agency.
ROME, GA
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News

The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy