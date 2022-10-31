Read full article on original website
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
The men exonerated in the Malcolm X killing will receive $36 million
The city and state of New York agreed to pay $36 million to two men who were exonerated for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X after wrongful convictions led to both men spending decades behind bars.
NYC to pay $26 million to men wrongly accused of killing Malcolm X
Malcolm X speaks during a press conference in Chicago on May 22nd, 1964. A recent investigation has raised new questions about how the NYPD and FBI handled the 1965 assassination [ more › ]
Rikers Island correction officer stabbed more than a dozen times by inmate: union
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A correction officer at Rikers Island was stabbed more than a dozen times by an inmate Monday, according to the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association. The officer was assaulted at the Anna M. Kross Center around 4:45 pm., a New York City Department of Correction spokesperson said. “Earlier today, while working in […]
Brooklyn parolee fatally shot in Crown Heights recalled as community-oriented family man: ‘Took care of his family’
A Brooklyn parolee who served time for robbery was killed in a shooting early Tuesday, and was remembered by loved ones as a community-oriented man who made it a priority to take care of his siblings after their mother died. “He’s like the head of the family,” said the man’s aunt, Michelle Bradshaw. “He stepped into big shoes because his mom was gone. We’re just shocked. We’re blindsided by ...
Suspect in shootings of 2 New Jersey police officers arrested, officials say
The suspect in the shootings of two police officers in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday was arrested after an overnight manhunt, officials said. Kendall Howard, 30, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, and is charged with two counts of attempted murder, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said at a news conference.
2 police officers shot in Newark; suspect at large
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two Newark police officers were in stable condition Tuesday after being wounded in a confrontation with a gunman being sought in connection with another shooting, authorities said. The afternoon shooting occurred outside an apartment building in residential neighborhood about a mile west of Newark Liberty International Airport. Frightened residents were forced to remain inside as police blocked off nearby streets to search for the gunman, who was still at large in the early evening. One officer was shot in the leg. The other officer’s neck was grazed by a bullet that lodged in his shoulder, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said at an evening news conference. The two officers returned fire and the gunman fled into the apartment building, Baraka said. Police believed he was hiding in an apartment and were searching door to door, while moving residents to safety.
N.J. officers suspended without pay following contact with man who later disappeared
Two Paterson police officers have been suspended without pay following an encounter with an intoxicated man who disappeared last winter shortly after they detained him and then left him in a park, an attorney for the missing man’s family said. Lawyer Jeff Patti confirmed Tuesday that officers Jacob Feliciano...
Monitor finds Rikers jails are as dysfunctional as ever, but gives leaders a thumbs up
People in custody in intake at Rikers Island in July. The New York City Board of Corrections recently shared never-before-seen photos and videos from Rikers Island with assistant district attorneys in Manhattan in an effort to force improvements and demand transparency at the facilities. Use of force, deaths, slashings are all at historic highs at the sprawling facility. [ more › ]
Bronx nightclub dispute leads to stabbing, suspect at large
A 59-year-old man was stabbed at a Bronx nightclub early Monday during a dispute, authorities said.
I Spent Over 40 Years Working in Corrections. I Wasn’t Ready for Rikers.
I started as commissioner of New York City’s Department of Correction in June 2021. In that role, I was responsible for running New York City’s jails, including the legendarily brutal Rikers Island. Having spent 42 years in the criminal justice field, I thought I was professionally and emotionally prepared for what I would encounter. But even though I had headed up a probation department and a youth corrections system; served as an advocate, academic and non-profit director; and toured correctional facilities throughout the world, nothing could have been further from the truth.
Former NYC Transit Authority president punched unprovoked in Chelsea
The former president of NYC Transit under Bill de Blasio was assaulted unprovoked on Saturday Sarah Feinberg, 45, was punched in the face around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the corner of West 21st Street and 6th Avenue.
Cops nab two for fatal 2021 Inwood robbery, NYPD says
Two men wanted for a fatal shooting in Inwood have been arrested — ten months after the killing occurred, police said Saturday. Luis Rodriguez, 28, and Jeremy Lopez, 21, are facing murder, robbery and assault charges for the Dec. 17, 2021 slaying on Academy St., about a block from Inwood Hill Park. The two men are accused of opening fire on 29-year-old Ranier Rodriguez and a 21-year-old man ...
Woman pushed into tracks during fight at Brooklyn subway station
A 47-year-old woman was injured after falling onto the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station during an alleged drunken fight early Sunday, police said.
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx.
NYPD investigating murder-suicide in Brooklyn
A man fatally shot a woman sitting in a car a block from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Friday, then turned his gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. Cops called to the corner of Crown St. and Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights at 5:15 a.m. found the unidentified woman, who believed to be 44, sitting in the passenger side of the parked car. She had been shot once in the head and ...
Police officer awarded $259K after suing N.J. city that wouldn’t promote him
A jury in Passaic County has awarded a former police officer in Clifton more than $259,000, finding that city officials retaliated against him because he’d filed an earlier lawsuit against them. Salvatore Saggio, now 65 and retired, had claimed in court papers that his age and the fact that...
Police: Man found fatally stabbed in Town of Wallkill, no arrests
News 12 is told that officers were in the area of Brookline Avenue in the Town of Wallkill for more than six hours on Sunday.
Woman busted with drug bag in Times Square subway
A woman who allegedly lost a bag carrying her drugs inside the Times Square subway station was arrested Thursday night when she went to recover it, police said.
NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years
A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday. Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.
Ambulance stolen from Brooklyn hospital is recovered 6 miles away
An ambulance was stolen from a Brooklyn hospital Sunday and the thief who took it on a six-mile joyride has not yet been arrested, police said.
