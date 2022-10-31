ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

Brooklyn parolee fatally shot in Crown Heights recalled as community-oriented family man: ‘Took care of his family’

A Brooklyn parolee who served time for robbery was killed in a shooting early Tuesday, and was remembered by loved ones as a community-oriented man who made it a priority to take care of his siblings after their mother died. “He’s like the head of the family,” said the man’s aunt, Michelle Bradshaw. “He stepped into big shoes because his mom was gone. We’re just shocked. We’re blindsided by ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

2 police officers shot in Newark; suspect at large

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two Newark police officers were in stable condition Tuesday after being wounded in a confrontation with a gunman being sought in connection with another shooting, authorities said. The afternoon shooting occurred outside an apartment building in residential neighborhood about a mile west of Newark Liberty International Airport. Frightened residents were forced to remain inside as police blocked off nearby streets to search for the gunman, who was still at large in the early evening. One officer was shot in the leg. The other officer’s neck was grazed by a bullet that lodged in his shoulder, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said at an evening news conference. The two officers returned fire and the gunman fled into the apartment building, Baraka said. Police believed he was hiding in an apartment and were searching door to door, while moving residents to safety.
NEWARK, NJ
Gothamist

Monitor finds Rikers jails are as dysfunctional as ever, but gives leaders a thumbs up

People in custody in intake at Rikers Island in July. The New York City Board of Corrections recently shared never-before-seen photos and videos from Rikers Island with assistant district attorneys in Manhattan in an effort to force improvements and demand transparency at the facilities. Use of force, deaths, slashings are all at historic highs at the sprawling facility. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Marshall Project

I Spent Over 40 Years Working in Corrections. I Wasn’t Ready for Rikers.

I started as commissioner of New York City’s Department of Correction in June 2021. In that role, I was responsible for running New York City’s jails, including the legendarily brutal Rikers Island. Having spent 42 years in the criminal justice field, I thought I was professionally and emotionally prepared for what I would encounter. But even though I had headed up a probation department and a youth corrections system; served as an advocate, academic and non-profit director; and toured correctional facilities throughout the world, nothing could have been further from the truth.
Daily News

Cops nab two for fatal 2021 Inwood robbery, NYPD says

Two men wanted for a fatal shooting in Inwood have been arrested — ten months after the killing occurred, police said Saturday. Luis Rodriguez, 28, and Jeremy Lopez, 21, are facing murder, robbery and assault charges for the Dec. 17, 2021 slaying on Academy St., about a block from Inwood Hill Park. The two men are accused of opening fire on 29-year-old Ranier Rodriguez and a 21-year-old man ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD investigating murder-suicide in Brooklyn

A man fatally shot a woman sitting in a car a block from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Friday, then turned his gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. Cops called to the corner of Crown St. and Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights at 5:15 a.m. found the unidentified woman, who believed to be 44, sitting in the passenger side of the parked car. She had been shot once in the head and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
