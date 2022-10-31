Read full article on original website
Related
NESN
What Tom Brady Reportedly Was Willing To Do Before Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce last Friday, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly was willing to go to great lengths to “make things work.”. Brady has adjusted to life after his divorce, spending as much time as he can with his kids amid a...
NESN
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
NESN
Christian McCaffrey Rumors: This Was Second-Best Offer For Star RB
After Christian McCaffrey’s monster performance Sunday, the 49ers must feel elated about their decision to trade for the do-it-all running back. What makes the move even sweeter for San Francisco is that it reportedly beat out its fiercest rival in the McCaffrey sweepstakes. Shortly after the Carolina shipped CMC...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
NESN
How Dolphins Turned One Draft Pick Into Three Premium Players
Before kicking off his NFL career, Trey Lance was a hot commodity to land, requiring three first-rounders and a third-round draft selection in order for the San Francisco 49ers to move up and pick the quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2021 Draft. Fast forward two years later and it’s the Miami Dolphins whose trade return is aging substantially better.
NESN
Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline
For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over. Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet. “Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis. With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
NESN
Top Five Greatest Wide Receivers In New England Patriots History
The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But one position in which the Patriots have been truly unique is wide receiver.
Jets Trade One Of Their Best Defenders Before Patriots Rematch
Jacob Martin didn’t get many headlines in New York, but he was one of the Jets’ better defenders through eight games. Well, Martin won’t be on the field in three weeks when the Jets and Patriots play a rematch at Gillette Stadium. New York on Tuesday sent...
Patriots Captain Has Message For Rookie After Special Teams Blunder
The Patriots have struggled on special teams for much of this season but were much better in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Punter Jake Bailey enjoyed a resurgent performance, rookie Marcus Jones had a great punt return — thanks to an insane block by safety Jabrill Peppers — and Nick Folk converted all five of his field goal attempts.
NESN
Ravens Reportedly Make Blockbuster Trade With Bears For Star Defender
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears just 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline. has acquired star linebacker Roquan Smith from Chicago, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Baltimore parted with a second- and fifth-round pick in the deal.
Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator Five Days Before Patriots Matchup
One week after demoting their veteran quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts have cut ties with their offensive coordinator. The Colts, who are preparing for a Week 9 matchup with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, on Tuesday relieved OC Marcus Brady of his duties. Brady had been presiding over a...
How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
NESN
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
Tyler Lockett Takes Apparent Shot At Russell Wilson After Seahawks’ Win
Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have experienced different trajectories since their separation. Seattle on Sunday took down the previously 6-1 New York Giants and secured first place in the NFC West. The Broncos also were victorious in Week 8, but they still are 3-5 on the season and probably are a longshot to reach the NFL playoffs. Denver’s struggles have been so concerning that the team has been surrounded by trade rumors leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Ex-Patriot LeGarrette Blount Says Bailey Zappe Should Start Over Mac Jones
Quarterback drama was nonexistent for the Patriots in Week 8, but some New England fans still aren’t satisfied with Mac Jones as the team’s signal-caller. The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 22-17, last Sunday, but the victory was largely attributed to Zach Wilson’s disaster of a second half that didn’t leave Jones much trouble to deal with.
Lions Trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson is heading to Minneapolis. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Drafted...
How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots Roster After Trade Deadline
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots opted not to make any moves ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Does that mean Bill Belichick is completely satisfied with New England’s current roster?. Not necessarily. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Belichick explained the roster still is subject to change over the...
How Matthew Slater Challenged Patriots Following Historic Win
The New England Patriots put together a historic performance on Sunday. With their win over the New York Jets, the Patriots earned Bill Belichick his 325th win as a head coach, moving him past Chicago Bears founder George Halas for second most in NFL history. They also played alongside Matthew Slater in his 214th game as a Patriot, the second most in team history.
NFL Rumors: Falcons Trade Suspended Calvin Ridley In Surprise Move
Calvin Ridley reportedly will be playing for a new team when he returns to NFL game action next season. The Atlanta Falcons traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars a little over an hour before the league’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline Tuesday, as first reported by 1010 XL’s Mia O’Brien. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport followed up with details about the unexpected move.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0