Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have experienced different trajectories since their separation. Seattle on Sunday took down the previously 6-1 New York Giants and secured first place in the NFC West. The Broncos also were victorious in Week 8, but they still are 3-5 on the season and probably are a longshot to reach the NFL playoffs. Denver’s struggles have been so concerning that the team has been surrounded by trade rumors leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO