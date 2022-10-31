ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

Virginia woman surprises girls with homemade Halloween costumes

By Anthony Sabella
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d0Ehf_0isZ6nMo00

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Trick-or-treating is as easy as picking out a costume, then heading out to knock on doors and get some candy.

But for those in wheelchairs, it might not be as simple. For two little girls in James City County, that all changed with a big surprise on Saturday.

Noami, 8, and Haddie, 11, use wheelchairs, and their parents said finding a Halloween costume can sometimes be a challenge.

That's where Tabitha Sewer enters the picture. She put a message online, asking if there were any kids in wheelchairs who needed a costume.

The Johnsons reached out, and in just five days, Sewer and her family built two "carts" and surprised them on Saturday.

"I can't say no to them because they're so innocent and they bring me so much joy," Sewer said. "When Haddie cried, I almost cried myself. It just makes me so happy."

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Comments / 2

Related
13newsnow.com

Thursday at 6: Online puppy problems

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman who was looking for a furry companion turned to social media in order to find a new puppy to bring home. But her search left her with more pain than joy. Donna James said she got the idea to look for a new...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Baby Rocco!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We have a big announcement for you all today. Tara had her baby boy, Rocco! He was born Thursday morning at 8 pounds, 12 ounces. We are happy to say both Tara and Rocco are doing well. Welcome to the world Rocco!
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Virginia man finds live flying squirrel in toilet

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Virginia man was startled to find a flying squirrel swimming in a toilet at his home on Thursday. According to Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, he was called by a woman at 7:30 a.m. EDT who said there were strange noises coming from their toilet, WRIC-TV reported. When her husband lifted the lid, he saw a strange animal he was unable to identify.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
NBC12

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art and Craft Festival returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will make a return to Richmond for its 43rd year. Voted as the number one show in Virginia and top 10 in the nation according to Sunshine Artist magazine, the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival has been deemed the true start of the holiday season.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Who lives here: The Locks Tower

The Locks Tower first opened in 2019. Photo: Fadel Allassan/Axios👋 Fadel here, with an installment of our series about all the new apartments popping up in Richmond. Who’s moving into them? Where’d they come from? What do they do?When Ned kicked off the series a couple weeks ago, it got me thinking of my home in the business district along East Byrd Street. The building: The Locks Tower is a 12-story luxury property that opened its 237 units to residents in 2019.Many apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the canal walk, downtown or the James River. Monthly rents are $1,609...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
NORFOLK, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy