MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are now out of the hospital after the couple was shot on Halloween night. The robbery happened in Cordova at about 8:30 p.m. Shelby County sheriff’s deputies say two men in costumes were armed with semi-automatic weapons when they approached the home on Carlton Ridge Drive and robbed the couple.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO