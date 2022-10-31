Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
actionnews5.com
WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Halloween night shooting suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are now out of the hospital after the couple was shot on Halloween night. The robbery happened in Cordova at about 8:30 p.m. Shelby County sheriff’s deputies say two men in costumes were armed with semi-automatic weapons when they approached the home on Carlton Ridge Drive and robbed the couple.
Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Fox Meadows, and a woman is detained. Officers responded at 10 a.m. to an apartment in the 5300 block of Meadowlake Drive North. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim knew the woman who was […]
Man shot during carjacking, two men on the run, MPD says
MEMPIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting and carjacking. Police said it happened around 5:18 pm, at 1594 Holmes. MPD said a man was shot and his car was taken. The victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition and has now...
actionnews5.com
$10K award available for information about August murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for the suspects involved in an August murder caught on video is ongoing and now the victim’s family and CrimeStoppers are offering up a $10,000 award for information. The suspects responsible for the death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal on Aug. 28 are still...
Family of shooting victim increases CrimeStoppers reward to $10K for answers in his death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a man shot and killed in Memphis is increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest in his death. The shooting happened on Henry Avenue on Aug. 28. The victim, Clarence Teal, 42, was taken to Regional One in critical condition but...
localmemphis.com
South Memphis shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Police initially said the man was taken to Regional One...
Woman steals Kia from hotel on Union, runs from police: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is accused of stealing a Kia from a hotel in the Medical District on Halloween. Alexis Hickman has been charged with theft of property from $10,000 to $60,000 and evading arrest. On Monday, the owner of a red 2022 Kia Sportage told police his car was stolen from the […]
actionnews5.com
Persons of interest sought in homicide near Pete and Sams’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for three persons of interest in a man’s shooting death that took place near Pete and Sams’ Sunday at midnight. Police say a man was found shot on the north side of Park Avenue and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
actionnews5.com
SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
Woman charged with stealing nearly $200K in Coach merchandise
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A heavy haul of expensive high fashion items landed a woman living in a Whitehaven motel behind bars Tuesday. Police have charged Krystin Whitmire, 42, with embezzling the Coach handbag company out of nearly $200,000 in merchandise. According to Memphis Police, the Days Inn on Elvis Presley Boulevard is where Whitmire had thousands […]
One dead after two separate crashes in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in an early morning crash in Frayser on Wednesday. According to police, two crashes happened in the area of Thomas Street and Stage Avenue at 6 a.m. One crash involved three cars while the other involved a struck pedestrian. One crash victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
2 men wanted after Halloween shooting and robbery in Cordova, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after two people were shot during a robbery in Cordova on Halloween night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said the robbery happened in the 1300 block of Carlton Ridge around 8:30 p.m. That robbery...
City of West Memphis seeking answers after three women killed in one month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of West Memphis is looking for answers after at least three women were shot and killed in the span of a month. The incidents were unrelated, but all happened within a few miles of each other. West Memphis Deputy Police Chief Brent Bradley is...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon. At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55. The accident was blocking the shoulder. […]
West Memphis caregiver arrested, charged with elder abuse after allegedly assaulting a patient
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A woman from West Memphis, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged following an investigation into the abuse of a vulnerable adult. On June 3, TBI began its investigation into Catherine Daniels after receiving information of alleged abuse. During the investigation, agents determined, while working as...
15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl arrested after Hyundai stolen on Halloween
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were arrested after a man’s car was stolen on Halloween morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man was at an apartment complex on Beverly Hill Road that morning. When he walked out, he realized his 2015 Hyundai Elantra had been stolen, police said.
Memphis police want churches’ help with ‘car hopping’ gun theft problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis law enforcement has been teaming up with churches to keep guns out of the wrong hands. “We didn’t get in this overnight. I don’t think we’re going to get out of this overnight,” said Charlie Caswell. Caswell wears many hats. He’s a Shelby County commissioner, the Outreach Pastor at Impact Church […]
Arrest made in Park Ave quadruple shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged following an incident over the weekend that killed one person and critically injured three. Peter Vaca, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder after an investigation by Memphis Police. The incident occurred on the 3900 block of Park Avenue early […]
Comments / 0