West Memphis, AR

WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Halloween night shooting suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are now out of the hospital after the couple was shot on Halloween night. The robbery happened in Cordova at about 8:30 p.m. Shelby County sheriff’s deputies say two men in costumes were armed with semi-automatic weapons when they approached the home on Carlton Ridge Drive and robbed the couple.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Fox Meadows, and a woman is detained. Officers responded at 10 a.m. to an apartment in the 5300 block of Meadowlake Drive North. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim knew the woman who was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

$10K award available for information about August murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for the suspects involved in an August murder caught on video is ongoing and now the victim’s family and CrimeStoppers are offering up a $10,000 award for information. The suspects responsible for the death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal on Aug. 28 are still...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

South Memphis shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Police initially said the man was taken to Regional One...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman steals Kia from hotel on Union, runs from police: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is accused of stealing a Kia from a hotel in the Medical District on Halloween. Alexis Hickman has been charged with theft of property from $10,000 to $60,000 and evading arrest. On Monday, the owner of a red 2022 Kia Sportage told police his car was stolen from the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Persons of interest sought in homicide near Pete and Sams’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for three persons of interest in a man’s shooting death that took place near Pete and Sams’ Sunday at midnight. Police say a man was found shot on the north side of Park Avenue and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Woman charged with stealing nearly $200K in Coach merchandise

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A heavy haul of expensive high fashion items landed a woman living in a Whitehaven motel behind bars Tuesday. Police have charged Krystin Whitmire, 42, with embezzling the Coach handbag company out of nearly $200,000 in merchandise. According to Memphis Police, the Days Inn on Elvis Presley Boulevard is where Whitmire had thousands […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after two separate crashes in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in an early morning crash in Frayser on Wednesday. According to police, two crashes happened in the area of Thomas Street and Stage Avenue at 6 a.m. One crash involved three cars while the other involved a struck pedestrian. One crash victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon. At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55. The accident was blocking the shoulder. […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Arrest made in Park Ave quadruple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged following an incident over the weekend that killed one person and critically injured three. Peter Vaca, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder after an investigation by Memphis Police. The incident occurred on the 3900 block of Park Avenue early […]
MEMPHIS, TN

