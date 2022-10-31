Read full article on original website
Amari Cooper Shines Bright On Monday Night Football
Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper showed out Monday night for the Cleveland Browns in a must win game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper finished the game with five catches for 131 yards and one touchdown as the Browns blew out the Bengals 32-13 who were missing star receiver Ja'marr Chase with a hip injury and is expected to miss four to six weeks.
Former Alabama Running Back Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry won the NFL's AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tennessee Titan's 17-10 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Henry carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns, as well as one reception for nine yards.
Irv Smith Jr. to Miss Multiple Weeks with Injury
Former Alabama Crimson Tide player and current Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was put on the injured reserve list on Tuesday. The tight end suffered a high ankle sprain in the Vikings’ Sunday matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. With the injury, Smith Jr. is expected to be sidelined for around 8-10 weeks, but could return later in the season or possibly in the playoffs if the Vikings make it that far.
Two Alabama Players Named Maxwell Award Semifinalists
Alabama has had multiple players over the last several years nominated for the Maxwell Award, with five players winning the prestigious honor. The watchlist was narrowed down to 20 players on Tuesday, including Alabama's Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Maxwell Award, like the Heisman Trophy, recognizes the best players...
Is Coach Prime Ready To Face Nick Saban On The Gridiron?
Regardless of what people may think, Alabama is still a top-tier college football program. Last year we took a few hard losses, this year, we took what may be one of the biggest losses in history. It feels like within the last few years there's been a kind of rivalry...
Alabama High School Makes Playoffs Despite Forfeiting Four Games
An Alabama high school football team earned a spot in the playoffs after dealing with lots of adversity throughout the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards initially started the season with a 4-2 record, but the team had to forfeit all of its wins in late September, due to an ineligible player competing.
The Big 12 Signs a New Television Deal
The Big 12 conference has officially agreed to a six-year, $2.28 billion with ESPN and Fox for exclusive streaming rights. The deal will bring in $380 million dollars annually for its 12 teams. During SEC media days this summer, it was reported that the University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas would be joining the conference because of the giant deal the SEC made with ESPN.
Jalen Hurts Continues to Dominate Against the Steelers
The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 led by former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts had a 140.6 passing rating and finished the game with 285 yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles are still unbeaten and ranked first in the NFC at this time. The Eagles, coming off a...
Former Alabama Guard Waived By Spurs Amid Scandal
Former Alabama guard Josh Primo was waived over the weekend in a shocking move by the San Antonio Spurs. The former No. 12 overall pick went unclaimed through waivers over the weekend, after allegations that he exposed himself to women. I know that you all are surpised by today's announcement....
Why Lane Kiffin Should Not Go to The Plains.
The University of Auburn is scrambling to rebuild its football program. In just one day, Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin, fired offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, and hired former Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen for the same job. Cohen has already narrowed down his head coaching search to one man, Ole Miss head coach, and former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.
