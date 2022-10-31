Former Alabama Crimson Tide player and current Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was put on the injured reserve list on Tuesday. The tight end suffered a high ankle sprain in the Vikings’ Sunday matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. With the injury, Smith Jr. is expected to be sidelined for around 8-10 weeks, but could return later in the season or possibly in the playoffs if the Vikings make it that far.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO