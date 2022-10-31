ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tide 100.9 FM

Amari Cooper Shines Bright On Monday Night Football

Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper showed out Monday night for the Cleveland Browns in a must win game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper finished the game with five catches for 131 yards and one touchdown as the Browns blew out the Bengals 32-13 who were missing star receiver Ja'marr Chase with a hip injury and is expected to miss four to six weeks.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tide 100.9 FM

Irv Smith Jr. to Miss Multiple Weeks with Injury

Former Alabama Crimson Tide player and current Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was put on the injured reserve list on Tuesday. The tight end suffered a high ankle sprain in the Vikings’ Sunday matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. With the injury, Smith Jr. is expected to be sidelined for around 8-10 weeks, but could return later in the season or possibly in the playoffs if the Vikings make it that far.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tide 100.9 FM

Two Alabama Players Named Maxwell Award Semifinalists

Alabama has had multiple players over the last several years nominated for the Maxwell Award, with five players winning the prestigious honor. The watchlist was narrowed down to 20 players on Tuesday, including Alabama's Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Maxwell Award, like the Heisman Trophy, recognizes the best players...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

The Big 12 Signs a New Television Deal

The Big 12 conference has officially agreed to a six-year, $2.28 billion with ESPN and Fox for exclusive streaming rights. The deal will bring in $380 million dollars annually for its 12 teams. During SEC media days this summer, it was reported that the University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas would be joining the conference because of the giant deal the SEC made with ESPN.
COLORADO STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts Continues to Dominate Against the Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 led by former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts had a 140.6 passing rating and finished the game with 285 yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles are still unbeaten and ranked first in the NFC at this time. The Eagles, coming off a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Guard Waived By Spurs Amid Scandal

Former Alabama guard Josh Primo was waived over the weekend in a shocking move by the San Antonio Spurs. The former No. 12 overall pick went unclaimed through waivers over the weekend, after allegations that he exposed himself to women. I know that you all are surpised by today's announcement....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Why Lane Kiffin Should Not Go to The Plains.

The University of Auburn is scrambling to rebuild its football program. In just one day, Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin, fired offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, and hired former Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen for the same job. Cohen has already narrowed down his head coaching search to one man, Ole Miss head coach, and former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

