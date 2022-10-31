ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

Doctor shares 5 celebrity skin secrets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November is National Healthy Skin Month. Dr. Aimee Duffy joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to share 5 simple celebrity skin secrets that you can implements into your daily routine that do not break the bank. Watch the full interview in...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mid-Southerners share excitement for 4th largest Powerball Jackpot drawing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With just a few hours until Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, Mid-Southerners shared their excitement over what will be the 4th largest jackpot in United States history. The Powerball Jackpot sits at $1.2 billion, with nearly $600 million up for grabs Wednesday night. With tickets in...
MEMPHIS, TN
TN non-profit helps formerly incarcerated build new life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee-based non-profit Persevere is working to provide resources and programs to help formerly incarcerated to get back on their feet and building a life after prison. The non-profit opened its doors in 2019. Stacey Brooks, Sr. Director of Growth at Tennessee-based non-profit Persevere, joined Action News...
MEMPHIS, TN
Former employee accused of forging checks from 2 Memphis funeral homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former employee of a Memphis funeral home has been arrested after police say he forged checks from that business along with another funeral home over 12 miles away. Mario Anderson, 32, is charged with theft of property valued between $60,000 to $250,000 and forgery of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Suspects accused of 5 murders across the country plead guilty

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least five homicide cases across the country, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Chester County, S.C. court. The two were charged in connection to homicides within days of each other in York and Chester, S.C.; Missouri; and Memphis,...
CHESTER, SC
MPD investigates shooting near Freedom Prep High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Freedom Prep High School. Officers responded to shots fired on Brownlee Road on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. in Whitehaven. No one was injured, and it is under investigation, said police.
MEMPHIS, TN
Man stabbed to death in Parkway Village, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is detained after a stabbing Wednesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a wounding call on Medowlake Drive North just before 10 a.m. to find a man suffering a stab wound. He died on...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Tigers to retire Lorenzen Wright’s jersey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is set to retire number 55 in honor of basketball great Lorenzen Wright. Wright’s number will be retired at a game at FedExForum later this year before a game that has yet to be determined. Wright’s 55 will join Win Wilfong...
MEMPHIS, TN
SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims. “I want them to get caught,” said Dougie...
MEMPHIS, TN
Ride of Tears hosts community prayer for child gun violence victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders will come together Wednesday to honor children who were killed in Memphis. The memorial event raises awareness about gun violence in the city. The prayer event outside Memphis City Hall will be hosted by the Ride of Tears Organization. The Memphis-area group organizes a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Teen in critical condition after shooting in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen is in critical condition after he was shot in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood Wednesday night. At 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Deerskin Drive, where the boy was found and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Police say...
MEMPHIS, TN
Persons of interest sought in homicide near Pete and Sams’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for three persons of interest in a man’s shooting death that took place near Pete and Sams’ Sunday at midnight. Police say a man was found shot on the north side of Park Avenue and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
TENNESSEE STATE
2 officers, 2 civilians injured in police chase near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers and two civilians were injured Wednesday evening following a police chase near the Memphis International Airport. The incident began at 5:08 p.m. when officers attempted to approach a black Infiniti G37 at the BP gas station at 4150 Mill Branch Road. In...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Halloween night shooting suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are now out of the hospital after the couple was shot on Halloween night. The robbery happened in Cordova at about 8:30 p.m. Shelby County sheriff’s deputies say two men in costumes were armed with semi-automatic weapons when they approached the home on Carlton Ridge Drive and robbed the couple.
MEMPHIS, TN
Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in Binghampton. MPD says the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at Chelsea Avenue and Trezant Street on Tuesday evening. There is no description of the car at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN

