actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about a Unity Party Brunch at the Hard Rock Café located at 126 Beale Street on Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m.
actionnews5.com
Doctor shares 5 celebrity skin secrets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November is National Healthy Skin Month. Dr. Aimee Duffy joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to share 5 simple celebrity skin secrets that you can implements into your daily routine that do not break the bank. Watch the full interview in...
actionnews5.com
Mid-Southerners share excitement for 4th largest Powerball Jackpot drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With just a few hours until Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, Mid-Southerners shared their excitement over what will be the 4th largest jackpot in United States history. The Powerball Jackpot sits at $1.2 billion, with nearly $600 million up for grabs Wednesday night. With tickets in...
actionnews5.com
TN non-profit helps formerly incarcerated build new life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee-based non-profit Persevere is working to provide resources and programs to help formerly incarcerated to get back on their feet and building a life after prison. The non-profit opened its doors in 2019. Stacey Brooks, Sr. Director of Growth at Tennessee-based non-profit Persevere, joined Action News...
actionnews5.com
Former employee accused of forging checks from 2 Memphis funeral homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former employee of a Memphis funeral home has been arrested after police say he forged checks from that business along with another funeral home over 12 miles away. Mario Anderson, 32, is charged with theft of property valued between $60,000 to $250,000 and forgery of...
actionnews5.com
Suspects accused of 5 murders across the country plead guilty
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least five homicide cases across the country, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Chester County, S.C. court. The two were charged in connection to homicides within days of each other in York and Chester, S.C.; Missouri; and Memphis,...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South homeowners capture the spirit of Halloween with eye-catching decorations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many Mid-Southerners who got out to enjoy Halloween were treated Monday night. When it came to decorations, some folks went above and beyond!. Halloween means costumes, candy, and treats galore but for some, it’s all about the decorations and the frights!. “I grew up in...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates shooting near Freedom Prep High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Freedom Prep High School. Officers responded to shots fired on Brownlee Road on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. in Whitehaven. No one was injured, and it is under investigation, said police.
actionnews5.com
Man stabbed to death in Parkway Village, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is detained after a stabbing Wednesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a wounding call on Medowlake Drive North just before 10 a.m. to find a man suffering a stab wound. He died on...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Tigers to retire Lorenzen Wright’s jersey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is set to retire number 55 in honor of basketball great Lorenzen Wright. Wright’s number will be retired at a game at FedExForum later this year before a game that has yet to be determined. Wright’s 55 will join Win Wilfong...
actionnews5.com
Bass Pro Shops hotel guest charged after police say he groped employee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hotel guest of the Big Cypress Lodge inside the Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid has been arrested and charged after police say he harassed an employee and groped her. Police say that on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 50-year-old Dempsey R. Riddle followed an employee onto...
actionnews5.com
SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims. “I want them to get caught,” said Dougie...
actionnews5.com
Ride of Tears hosts community prayer for child gun violence victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders will come together Wednesday to honor children who were killed in Memphis. The memorial event raises awareness about gun violence in the city. The prayer event outside Memphis City Hall will be hosted by the Ride of Tears Organization. The Memphis-area group organizes a...
actionnews5.com
Teen in critical condition after shooting in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen is in critical condition after he was shot in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood Wednesday night. At 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Deerskin Drive, where the boy was found and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Police say...
actionnews5.com
Persons of interest sought in homicide near Pete and Sams’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for three persons of interest in a man’s shooting death that took place near Pete and Sams’ Sunday at midnight. Police say a man was found shot on the north side of Park Avenue and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
actionnews5.com
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
actionnews5.com
2 officers, 2 civilians injured in police chase near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers and two civilians were injured Wednesday evening following a police chase near the Memphis International Airport. The incident began at 5:08 p.m. when officers attempted to approach a black Infiniti G37 at the BP gas station at 4150 Mill Branch Road. In...
actionnews5.com
WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Halloween night shooting suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are now out of the hospital after the couple was shot on Halloween night. The robbery happened in Cordova at about 8:30 p.m. Shelby County sheriff’s deputies say two men in costumes were armed with semi-automatic weapons when they approached the home on Carlton Ridge Drive and robbed the couple.
actionnews5.com
Dad shares how Halloween & daughter’s cancer diagnosis changed his perspective on life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kiara and her siblings love the Halloween, everything from planning out each year’s costumes to gathering candy within their neighborhood with each other. But in 2014, Halloween was an extremely uncertain time for the family. As they did their usual trick-or-treating, Kiara was having trouble...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in Binghampton. MPD says the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at Chelsea Avenue and Trezant Street on Tuesday evening. There is no description of the car at this time.
